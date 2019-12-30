Kenyan Moore's photos of her baby, Brooklyn Daly opening a Cynthia Bailey gift for Christmas, have amazed fans

Kenya Moore shared a post about her baby, the Brooklyn Daly social media account with the girl opening a Christmas gift from Cynthia Bailey. Brookie couldn't be cuter, and fans agree.

‘Thank you Auntie @ cynthiabailey10, for my attentive and amazing Christmas gift. I love you! ❤️ 👶🏽 ’Kenya captioned its publication on social networks.

Somoene said: ‘Brookie enjoys all your gifts you deserve. And yes, your smile melts all hearts, "and a follower posted this:" I love you too, baby Brooklyn. Your smile illuminates a room. "

Another commenter wrote: "I know this is a scope, but I want Cynthia and Mike to have a baby."

Someone else said: "She is a very good friend to you and loves your baby."

A follower posted this: ‘Broookieeeee. Yayyyy I thought of you all day another day. You get into a really exciting 2020 life. It seems my childhood. "

A follower wrote: "Yes, your smile melts my heart every time I also baby Brooklyn,quot; your virtual aunt "

Another commenter published: "Brookie seems to like the wrapper more than the gift." LOL is intrigued. "

In other news, not too long ago, Kenya blew the minds of its fans and showed its killer body.

She flaunted her abs for her fans, and people are going crazy over how amazing this woman looks.

Recently, it was also reported that Kenya surprised fans when they shared the images with an accident that took place near their home.



