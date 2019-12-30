Kenya Moore has fans crying after posting a video of the Christmas miracle that her mother, Patricia Moore, and God made reality

Patricia Moore, who is the separated mother of reality show star Kenya Moore seems to be spreading an olive branch, and fans of Real Atlanta Housewives Talent couldn't be happier for her.

Those who have supported Kenya know that she was abandoned by her biological mother as a baby. Kenya was raised by her late grandmother, Doris.

Kenya has confessed that she barely sees her mother and has made peace that she did not want to have any contact with her.

However, there was a Christmas miracle, Patricia seems to be trying to end the complicated and challenging relationship with the help of baby Brooklyn Daly.

Kenya shared on Instagram that Patricia sent several birthday presents and a card to her adorable granddaughter, who turned one last month.

She wrote: “My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and we received an unforgettable surprise. My mother sent her a gift for her. I had stopped praying about our relationship, but God sent a message through my son. This is life. And despite the challenges, God always arrives on time.

Happy Holidays 💗❤️ #love #family #Forgiveness #miraclebaby #healing ".

Many fans were moved to tears after learning that Patricia approached her.

One person said this: “Awwwwww, Kenya! This is beautiful!! I beg you to get the relationship you want and deserve from your mother. 🙏🏽❤️ This is amazing! Hopefully, one step ahead to sit with her❤️❤️ Happy holidays !! "

Another commenter declared: "Won't it?" Oh, Kenyaaaa! I'm crying!!! HALLELUJAH !! We've all been praying for that to break! Thanks for sharing! What a praise report! Well, this legitimate brought tears to my eyes. Healing is always possible. Amen, that's so God. Showing love and forgiveness. "

This grandmother became personal and revealed: “Sadly, sometimes that grandmother's fault comes into play. As grown up as I am, I have experienced it recently. I'm glad your @thebrooklyndaly had a good birthday! "

A fourth comment said: "Aww, this is very moving … This shows that no matter how impossible a situation seems, and God can simply turn it around when you least expect it, only if you BELIEVE! Merry Christmas 🙌".

In the middle of Marc Daly's divorce, Kenya seems to have something positive to expect.



