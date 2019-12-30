Kei Nishikori retires from the Australian Open due to an elbow injury | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLfe5d9ed6362bc9f4fc82934a95d185b29% %MINIFYHTMLfe5d9ed6362bc9f4fc82934a95d185b210%





Kei Nishikori has not played since a third round loss at the US Open

%MINIFYHTMLfe5d9ed6362bc9f4fc82934a95d185b211% %MINIFYHTMLfe5d9ed6362bc9f4fc82934a95d185b212%

Kei Nishikori retired from the Australian Open next month due to a right elbow injury.

The world number 13 also stopped representing Japan in the ATP Cup, an international men's team event that starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

Nishikori, who has not played since a third-round loss against Alex de Minaur at the US Open, underwent minor elbow surgery during the offseason.

"Unfortunately I have to retire from the ATP Cup and the Australian Open," Nishikori said in a statement.

"Today, together with my team, we have made this decision since I am not yet 100 percent ready to compete at the highest level."

"This decision was not taken lightly, since Australia is one of my favorite places to compete."

"Together with my team I will continue working hard to return to the field as soon as possible. Thank you for all the support."

Nishikori, who reached number 4 in the world in his career in 2015, is a four-time Australian Open finalist (2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019).

Andy Murray announced on Saturday that he would miss the opening Grand Slam of the season after not recovering from an injury suffered in the Davis Cup finals last month.