Kate Middleton regrets her Christmas day outfit

We have all been there!

Nobody celebrates the holiday season like royalty members do. This year, Kate Middleton and husband Prince William they brought their two oldest children Prince george Y Charlotte Princess with them for the Christmas service in Norfolk. The family was dressed perfectly and seemed as festive as ever. Kate wore a heavy gray coat of Catherine Walker with a green fascinating, which also combined with Charlotte's cross coat.

While they looked absolutely stunning together, it turns out that Kate was very sorry for her choice of costumes for the event. According to one of Kate's fans, Rachel Anvil, the duchess was warming a little as a whole. Rachel's mother Karen Anvil saying Meter that Kate shared some interesting details about her outfit.

"Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she felt too hot. She said:" I really shouldn't have used this ", Karen shared. While Rachel was talking to the duchess, Karen was having a nice discussion with the young Charlotte.