Kate Beckinsale gave her daughter an F – King Psycho Christmas Gift

Kate Beckinsale Gives great gifts That is, provided they are delivered on time.

On Sunday, the actress shared the fun Christmas gift she received for her and her ex Michael Sheen20-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen. The gift was a pillow with a giant photo of Lily's boyfriend, David Schechter, in full screen. A fun and adorable gift, no doubt, but due to some unfortunate circumstances with the delivery of the gift, the actress has now described herself as an "f * @ king psycho,quot;.

When sharing a screenshot of her FaceTime call with her daughter (who is currently in college) and David, the star wrote in her Instagram legend: "Then … get a pillow shaped like the boyfriend's head of her daughter, when she misses him, she comes home is CUTE. Arriving the day after she leaves makes you a * * king PSYCHO who is watching Showtime with a taxidermy of your daughter's boyfriend's head. real crime programs shortly. "