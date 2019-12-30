Kate Beckinsale gave her daughter an F – King Psycho Christmas Gift

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic
Kate Beckinsale Gives great gifts That is, provided they are delivered on time.
On Sunday, the actress shared the fun Christmas gift she received for her and her ex Michael Sheen20-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen. The gift was a pillow with a giant photo of Lily's boyfriend, David Schechter, in full screen. A fun and adorable gift, no doubt, but due to some unfortunate circumstances with the delivery of the gift, the actress has now described herself as an "f * @ king psycho,quot;.
When sharing a screenshot of her FaceTime call with her daughter (who is currently in college) and David, the star wrote in her Instagram legend: "Then … get a pillow shaped like the boyfriend's head of her daughter, when she misses him, she comes home is CUTE. Arriving the day after she leaves makes you a * * king PSYCHO who is watching Showtime with a taxidermy of your daughter's boyfriend's head. real crime programs shortly. "
Lily and David clearly approve of the pillow, as they are seen laughing in Kate's screenshot.
As for fan reactions, an Instagram user received a response from Kate herself about the fun gift.
"Is this a pillow?" commented the user.
As the Underworld alum replied: "No, this is the strange thing: I am dating an IDENIC-looking man with my daughter's boyfriend, except that my boyfriend's head is Slightly larger."
As another user commented: "My God, this is much bigger than I expected."
The 46-year-old man replied: "It's scary that he locked me in the bathroom because he keeps looking at me furiously."
The superstar knows how to make people laugh most days, but she has excellent behavior during the holidays.
Last year, Kate shared a photo of her and her friendly ex during their Christmas celebrations. the Sex teachers The actor wore a bunny monkey, on which Kate gave full context in his legend.
"So apparently there are two meanings of the word & # 39; perineum & # 39 ;, one is the area of the body between the genitals and the anus, and the other, the period of time between Christmas and New Year," he wrote. "I thought it was clear that we were celebrating the second, but Michael appeared in an impenetrable monkey in case he was ambushed by an excitable relative."
Oh Kate Never change.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.