Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali again publish Aajkal?

The last release of Kartik Aaryan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, had a good performance at the box office and now the actor began working on Dostana 2, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. The first Kartik launch in 2020 will be Aajkal from Imtiaz Ali with Sara Ali Khan. The film reaches theaters on Valentine's Day 2020 and there is already a stir in the film due to the crunchy chemistry of Sara and Kartik in the images that have been put on social networks since filming schedules.

However, the latest reports on Kartik indicate that the actor could collaborate with Imtiaz Ali again. According to reports, the star has been cordoned off for Imtiaz's next project, which is apparently a biographical film. However, this time it will only produce the film that is based on the life of a Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. If you believe in the sources, the film will be directed by his brother Sajid Ali, who directed Laila Majnu last year. Well, fingers crossed!