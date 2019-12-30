Kanye West says & # 39; God approved & # 39; of you. Checking her daughter's virginity

%MINIFYHTML0ead1c1c5779a7163c0f8f11cef3dca69% %MINIFYHTML0ead1c1c5779a7163c0f8f11cef3dca610%

The success creator of & # 39; Gold Digger & # 39; he says during his sermon on Skid Row that the movement of T.I. To take your daughter to the doctor for a hymen check is something approved by God.

Kanye west apparently has backed YOU. After the rapper controversially admitted, he takes his daughter to an annual virginity check.

The musician, real name Clifford Harris, made comments on the "Ladies like us"Podcast, explaining how important it is for him that his daughter Deyjah Harris Wait for the right moment before having sex.

"Deyjah is 18 years old, she has just graduated from high school now, and she is attending her first year of college, finding out for herself. And yes, we have not only had the conversation (about sex), we have annual visits to the gynecologist to check it. hymen. "

He added: "I will say that as of his 18th birthday, his hymen is still intact."

While fans went to social networks to criticize the star for its intrusive parenting style, it seems to have found an unlikely supporter in the music star Kanye West, who referred to the creator of hits "Whatever you want" while talking with the people in Union Rescue Homeless shelter mission on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

"I don't tell anyone what to do," said the Christian star in his sermon, explaining how some things are approved by God and others are plotted by the devil, TMZ reported. "I am expressing what I have been through; because you know that people learn to bite and say: & # 39; This was not exactly approved by the devil on the Internet & # 39 ;, we could be talking about something approved by God."

"You know what I am talking about, you tried to play T.I., but he is talking about something that God approved."

Despite having the support of Kanye, the comments of IT did not coincide with Deyjah, who quickly stopped following him on Instagram and Twitter, after he liked several tweets that called the star of "Live your life" "possessive "," controlling "and" disgusting. "