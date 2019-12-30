Kanye West celebrates a year of Sunday services with Sermon at the Skid Row homeless shelter in Los Angeles

Kanye West celebrated a year of Sunday services last weekend at the homeless shelter of the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. During his sermon, the 42-year-old rapper spoke on numerous different topics, including the IT hymen scandal, his vision to combat the problem of the homeless and things that are "approved by God,quot; as opposed to those who are " approved by the devil. " . "

According to TMZ, the Union Rescue Mission provides food and spiritual guidance for those in need. West performed with his choir on Sunday to share some singing and preaching with the crowd.

"We had no idea that we were going to be here in week 52, but I promised, so today is the first year of Sunday service!" West said. “This thing saved my life; this thing was an alternative to opioids; this was an alternative to pornography. "

The Grammy winner told the crowd that he was not telling anyone what to do, he was simply expressing what had happened. He said that people take sound fragments and say: "This was not exactly approved by the devil on the Internet, we could be talking about something that God approved."

West then spoke about the scandal surrounding T.I. after he said in the Ladies like us Last month, the podcast that accompanies his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to her annual pelvic exams at the gynecologist to make sure her hymen is still intact.

YOU. He later claimed that it was a "false narrative,quot; that had been "sensationalist," and West said during his service that "they tried to play T.I.", but he was talking about something that is "approved by God."

West also revealed that he has been thinking about the problem of the homeless, of which Skid Row is an important part of Los Angeles. West said he saw a strong and compelling vision with the problem of the homeless, and he knows we can find a global solution, which is something we should be talking about.

Over the past year, West brought its Sunday service to numerous places in the United States, including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Wyoming and Ohio. He has also released two new faith-based albums, Jesus is king Y Jesus is born.

West is also partnering with Joel Osteen for a big event in New York this May, after the rapper spoke at Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston last month. During that apparition, West said that God had been calling him for a long time, but that the devil had also been distracting him for a long time.

Kim Kardashian's husband added that God sent him a vision and inspired him when he was in a Los Angeles hospital three years ago after a mental breakdown. Kanye West said that all the arrogance, confidence and arrogance that fans have seen in the past will now be used for God.



