Kandi Burruss has fans confused with the photo of beautiful daughters Kaela Tucker and Riley Burrus twinned while holding Baby Blaze

Diva Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, recently announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Blaze Tucker, through a substitute, and they've been flooding social media with sweet photos.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star made fans very happy by sharing a sweet photo of the three sisters.

In fact, baby Blaze posed with her older sisters: Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss.

Kaela and Riley are twinning in elegant white shirts and blue jeans. The couple is holding their little sister, who is wrapped in a pink blanket.

Fans are impressed by the amount of Riley and Kaela they look like in the family portrait.

A sponsor explained: "They look alike even if they are not related to Merry Christmas." OMG! So far I hadn't realized how much Riley is your twin! I definitely thought you were holding the baby. Congratulations!

Baby Blaze looks like Todd. He won this and Ace is your twin Kandi.

This person said the following: “Absolutely incredibly beautiful ladies. The 3 !!!! 💗💗💗

Awww 🥰 Such a beautiful family 😍 Merry Christmas to U & Your’s & A Bless & Prosperous 2020🙏🏾 ".

A social media user revealed: "First of all, congratulations on your joy package,quot; @kandi. I also want to thank you and your family / friends for being so open to choose to go through subrogation. Have a wonderfully blessed holiday 🙏 Everyone is so beautiful ❤️😍🔥😘 Merry Christmas. Beautiful!! Kayla looks like her grandmother! 😍 ”

When Kandi announced the birth of her sweet baby, she wrote: "I'm still amazed at my baby @blazetucker! I just want to say thank you very much to @therealdrjackie & @shadinablunt for helping us bring our beautiful girl into the world. There are no words that can express our gratitude! @shadinablunt is normally a super private person, so helping us on this trip has been different for her. Please send love and light to her and @therealdrjackie! They mean a lot to our family. ❤️❤️ & Be sure to watch #RHOA tonight and watch a part of the trip in tonight's episode. "

Apparently, Blaze and his brilliant brother, Ace Tucker, have taken over the family with their tenderness.

There is a lot of love in the family right now.



