Kandi Burruss has a new episode ‘Speak On It’ on YouTube – Watch it here

Kandi Burruss turned to the last episode of RHOA about her Talk about that series on YouTube. Watch his video below.

‘My #SpeakOnIt about tonight's episode is live on my YouTube page! Be sure to watch the episode first because I don't want to spoil it for you. Subscribe to KandiOnline on YouTube to make sure you don't miss anything! "#SpeakOnIt,quot;, Kandi subtitled his post.

You can remember that in this episode, Eva Marcille basically accused Kandi of being a liar regarding something that also involved Porsha Williams.

Someone said: "When the reunion show arrives, and Eva plays the tape, she is still going to say that I don't remember saying it."

Someone said: ‘When Kandi remembers a conversation, you can accept his word that that is precisely what was said. I envy that trait because I look more like Eva and forget exactly what I said 🙈 ’and another follower posted this:‘

Another Instagram installer said: ‘Eva has to STOP. Shadows, memory loss and lies are a sign of someone without integrity and bad character. "

Someone else posted: ‘When you were in Japan when you said your boyfriend might not marry her. But Tanya, did the right thing, keep going. "

A follower said: "Imao when Porsha asked Cynthia," What do you remember how?! "After Cynthia tried to intervene after saying she didn't remember what Eva said."

Apart from this, Kandi is living her best life these days in real time, since her baby Blaze Tucker came into the world.



