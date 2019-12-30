Kandi Burruss addresses the most recent episode of RHOA in which Eva Marcille called her a liar

Kandi Burruss wanted to clear things up after the RHOA episode last night. Eva Marcille denies having said a few things about Porsha Williams and basically calls Kandi Burruss a liar.

Watch the videos below to see what happened there.

‘Did I lie? #rhoa 😂😂😂 if I say roll the footage! Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said, "No, not at all, Eva is good at backing off the things she has said," and another follower posted this: "Eva always goes back when she is caught in her lies !!! The #LiesLiesLies."

Another commenter wrote: ‘Hilarious. You all keep it 💯 no lies were detected! Looking at the speech now. "

A follower said: & # 39; I was waiting for them to play that shit because I surely kept it & # 39; @kandi & # 39; and someone else posted: & # 39; LMAO One thing about you is that you NEVER lie and Bravo always supports you with receipts. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: & # 39; No, you didn't shoot the footage. Eva managed to stop the lies, although Kandi is one of the most real in the program @ kandi & # 39 ;, and a commentator published this: & # 39; @kandi you haven't screwed up the tea yet … They don't need to play with your name .

Recently, Kandi made fans happy by sharing a sweet photo of baby Blaze posing with his older sisters: Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss.

Kandi welcomed her and Todd Tucker's girl not long ago, and since then, the whole family is amazed.



