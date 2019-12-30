Kandi Burruss addresses the most recent episode of RHOA in which Eva Marcille called her a liar

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss wanted to clear things up after the RHOA episode last night. Eva Marcille denies having said a few things about Porsha Williams and basically calls Kandi Burruss a liar.

Watch the videos below to see what happened there.

‘Did I lie? #rhoa 😂😂😂 if I say roll the footage! Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said, "No, not at all, Eva is good at backing off the things she has said," and another follower posted this: "Eva always goes back when she is caught in her lies !!! The #LiesLiesLies."

Another commenter wrote: ‘Hilarious. You all keep it 💯 no lies were detected! Looking at the speech now. "

A follower said: & # 39; I was waiting for them to play that shit because I surely kept it & # 39; @kandi & # 39; and someone else posted: & # 39; LMAO One thing about you is that you NEVER lie and Bravo always supports you with receipts. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: & # 39; No, you didn't shoot the footage. Eva managed to stop the lies, although Kandi is one of the most real in the program @ kandi & # 39 ;, and a commentator published this: & # 39; @kandi you haven't screwed up the tea yet … They don't need to play with your name .

Recently, Kandi made fans happy by sharing a sweet photo of baby Blaze posing with his older sisters: Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss.

Ad

Kandi welcomed her and Todd Tucker's girl not long ago, and since then, the whole family is amazed.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Cynthia Bailey, criticizes Kenya Moore for trying to ruin her engagement!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Two Sundays ago, Real Housewives of Atlanta spectators were surprised to see Kenya Moore try to ruin Mike Hil's proposal to his...
Read more

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, hints that she is engaged through new photos with BF Evan McClintock

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, who turned 24 on Christmas Day, marked her birthday in a very original way, as she posed in a...
Read more

White lace dress by Kris Jenner in St Barts – Photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Arsenal and the January transfer window | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Deepika Padukone wears a corset with a special touch for Chhapaak promotions

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Deepika Padukone is on a roll with its OOTD...
Read more
©