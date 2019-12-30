Juicy J regrets having & # 39; inspired & # 39; people to use drugs after the death of rapper friends

%MINIFYHTML54ffee676648cb33ed67b67489db0ebf9% %MINIFYHTML54ffee676648cb33ed67b67489db0ebf10%

WENN / Instagram / Judy Eddy

The rapper & # 39; Bandz a Make Her Dance & # 39; He turns to his Twitter account to issue an apology after drug-related deaths of fellow hip-hop stars Mac Miller, Lil Peep and Juice WRLD.

Oscar winner J juicy He apologized to fans for glorifying drugs in his songs.

The rapper, son of a preacher, has turned to social networks to show his remorse after the drug-related death of other hip-hop stars. Mac Miller, Lil peep Y WRLD juice.

"If I inspire someone to use drugs, I apologize," he said. Three 6 mafia star, real name Jordan Michael Houston, wrote.

The melodies "Hit is hard for a pimp" fed by hitmaker's drugs include "Sippin & # 39; on Some Syrup".