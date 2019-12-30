Juicy J apologizes for glorifying drugs in his music

Rapper and producer Juicy J apologized for glorifying drugs in his music, weeks after Juice Wrld's death.

Juice Wrld's death shook the hip hop community after he allegedly swallowed several Percocet pills while trying to hide from the feds who were conducting a search on his plane after a pilot's suggestion.

"If I inspire someone to use drugs, I apologize," he tweeted.

Last week, Roc Nation rapper Vic Mensa reported the guilt of the rapper who promoted the use of drugs for the death of Juice Wrld.

"We need to recognize that the shit we are talking about influences children. So, when we are constantly pressing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of young people. We have a responsibility to give them to them in a real way. I don't want to say that you can't talk about your real life and the things that are happening, but I think we should begin to hold each other and ourselves accountable for our glorification of the drug culture, 100 percent, "he explained. to TMZ.

Is it time for rappers to stop promoting drug culture?