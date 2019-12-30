Juicy J apologizes for glorifying drugs in his music

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper and producer Juicy J apologized for glorifying drugs in his music, weeks after Juice Wrld's death.

Juice Wrld's death shook the hip hop community after he allegedly swallowed several Percocet pills while trying to hide from the feds who were conducting a search on his plane after a pilot's suggestion.

"If I inspire someone to use drugs, I apologize," he tweeted.

