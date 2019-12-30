Juelz Santana will be released from prison the summer of 2020

Juelz Santana will be released from prison in the summer of 2020, according to his wife, Kimbella.

The Love & Hip Hop: The New York star shared a photo of Juelz imprisoned on his social networks along with a pretty high energy title:

"F * ck out of here 2019 !! Summer 2020 my HUSBAND will be at home, bring the new year so we can start our new beginning! We made our longest stage in the federals now we are in our shortest countdown ! Until he comes, the children and I are anxious to do it! This year was hard but we overcome it by the grace of GOD! I am grateful that my husband is doing well what he has to do. Juelz says WHAT he DOES and he will be home soon. "he wrote.

Last December, Juelz was sentenced to 27 months in prison on charges of weapons and drugs derived from an incident at the New Jersey airport earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.