Juelz Santana will be released from prison the summer of 2020

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Juelz Santana will be released from prison in the summer of 2020, according to his wife, Kimbella.

The Love & Hip Hop: The New York star shared a photo of Juelz imprisoned on his social networks along with a pretty high energy title:

"F * ck out of here 2019 !! Summer 2020 my HUSBAND will be at home, bring the new year so we can start our new beginning! We made our longest stage in the federals now we are in our shortest countdown ! Until he comes, the children and I are anxious to do it! This year was hard but we overcome it by the grace of GOD! I am grateful that my husband is doing well what he has to do. Juelz says WHAT he DOES and he will be home soon. "he wrote.

Recent Articles

Toya Johnson's photo shoot with Baby Reign Rushing has amazed fans

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Toya Johnson shared a photo shoot with the girl Reign Rushing and fans can't get enough of her sweetness. Look at the photos Toya...
Read more

Resize John in action in Punchestown | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Sharon Stone wants to find love but Bumble won't allow it

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Leire P J / DYDPPA / Shutterstock Sharon stone He is looking for love in all the wrong places.It's hard to...
Read more

How the events of 2019 shaped the world of business and the economy | Trade war

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
In this episode of Counting the cost, we remember the year 2019: people from Latin America and the Middle East took to the streets...
Read more

See your message – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©