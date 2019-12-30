John Cleese leads tribute to Monty Python contributor Neil Innes

WENN / Sebastian Gabsch

They are also mourning the sudden death of the singer / songwriter, who died of natural causes at the age of 75, the writer of & # 39; Doctor Who & # 39; Mark Gatiss and filmmaker Edgar Wright.

John cleese is leading tributes to the man affectionately known as the seventh member of the Monty Python comedy company after his death on Sunday night (December 29).

Singer / songwriter Neil Innes He died at the age of 75 and Cleese has turned to social networks to offer his thoughts on the death of the British musical comedy icon.

"Totally dismayed to hear about Neil Innes," the funny man wrote. "Out of nowhere … A very sweet man, too kind for his own good. Charming writer and interpreter."

Innes joined his future The Rutles bandmate Eric Idle writing much of the music for the Monty Python albums, while performing and writing songs and sketches for the comedy team's latest television series in 1974. He also wrote songs for the movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," which appeared in the cult comedy "Brian's life" and toured with the company.

"When he worked with Python on our show, I heard every night & # 39; How sweet to be an idiot & # 39; in the tannoy," Cleese added, referring to one of his favorite Innes songs.

Innes was also a member of Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, which won great success with the peculiar "I & # 39; m The Urban Spaceman", winning Innes a prize for songwriting Ivor Novello.

Actor and "Doctor who"Writer Mark Gatiss He also paid tribute to Innes through Twitter, stating: "As a teenager obsessed with Python I saw him at the Darlington Arts Center and missed my bus home to capture his brilliance. He used to record (radio show) The Book of Innes Records … and marvel at his talent. I still hum "I like Cezanne," says Anne. Sweet dreams, sweet idiot. "

Meanwhile, the filmmaker Edgar Wright added: "If it is true that the great Neil Innes died sadly, let me bring a drink to the man. Always a fan of The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band."

In a statement, a spokesman for the Innes family reveals that the comedy legend "died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain."