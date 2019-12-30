Jessie J urges others to be there for themselves in the wake of Channing Tatum Split

WENN / TNYF

Days after separating from the star of & # 39; Magic Mike & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Flashlight & # 39; Share a motivating message about pain and healing in your social media account.

Up News Info –

Jessie J She shared a long post about "healing" with her Instagram followers on Sunday night (December 29), days after her separation from her boyfriend Channing Tatum.

The dated "Bang Bang" singerMike Magic"Hunk Channing for a year before his friendly breakup, with a source that told People.com that the couple" are still good friends. "

But as she tries to move on with her life after the separation, Jessie shared a motivating message with her fans, suggesting that everyone "takes time" to appreciate every second of their lives.

Next to a photo of her silhouette in front of a setting sun, the 31-year-old woman wrote: "Time is the gift. Time is fear. Time is magic. Time is memory. Time is change . Time is pain. Time is healing. "

"Aleja. Go somewhere where your world sits and looks small. Gain perspective. Lie on the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to (a) gazebo in a park. Look at the stars. This is not To make you feel that your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid, but know that you are NEVER alone, billions of people around the world, they are just trying to smile and mean it, they are actively working on who they are. You miss someone they have lost. You feel useless. They LOVE YOU. "

Continuing with the publication, Jessie urged her followers not to "let the past or current trauma define who you are" and insisted that "they can get away from it."

"Be there for YOU. Be there for the people around you and raise each other," he urged. "Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognize the behavior patterns you have that can cause some pain. Look inside. Look outside. Get away from parts of yourself and people or situations that unleash parts of you that are not healthy. Be honest. "

<br />

He concluded his message by sending love "to anyone who feels lonely" and shared the number of the National Suicide Prevention Line.