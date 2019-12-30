Is there a game of & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; tonight? NFL schedule, television channels for week 17

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Technically, Monday night there is football on television tonight, but there is no "Monday night,quot; game on television tonight. Due to the way the schedule for Week 17 works, the NFL does not have an "MNF,quot; game for the last week of the year. Week 17 of the 2019 season began and ended with Sunday's complete list of games, and the playoff group was established.

So the Monday night soccer stage belongs to Florida and Virginia in the Orange Bowl on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

As for the NFL Week 17 calendar, the league flexed its best game of the week to the only space available in primetime. (There was also no "Thursday Night Football,quot; in week 17). The Seahawks welcomed the 49ers in "Sunday Night Football,quot; in the final game of the regular season, and the game, and, in turn, the playoffs standings, literally dropped to the last second and last inches.

NFL PLAYOFFS SUPPORT:
Full TV schedule | Playoff Image Analysis

Is there a game of & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; tonight?

There is not. The last game of the "Monday Night Football,quot; season was played last week, when the Packers beat the Vikings to win the NFC North title.

If you need your football solution on Mondays as the new year approaches, the university calendar offers a couple of solid options for the night. California and Illinois will play in the Redbox Bowl at 4 p.m. ET, and Florida and Virginia will play in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN.

The NFL concluded its regular season on Sunday, when the 16 games were played at 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS or Fox. The exception was the game Seahawks-49ers, which was played at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC.

Below is the full calendar and the results.

NFL Calendar Week 17

Sunday, December 29

GameTimeChannel
Bengals 33, Brown 231 pm.Fox, fuboTV
Dolphins 27, Patriots 241 pm.CBS, fuboTV
Bears 21, Vikings 191 pm.Fox, fuboTV
Bosses 31, Chargers 211 pm.CBS, fuboTV
Jets 13, Bill 61 pm.CBS, fuboTV
Packers 23, Lions 201 pm.Fox, fuboTV
Santos 42, Panthers 101 pm.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons 28, Buccaneers 221 pm.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles 34, Giants 174:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Titans 35, Texans 144:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jeans 47, Redskins 164:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Crows 28, Steelers 104:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars 38, Colts 204:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos 16, Raiders 154:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Rams 31, Cardinals 244:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
49ers 26, Seahawks 218:25 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

