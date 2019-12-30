Is there a game of & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; tonight? NFL schedule, television channels for week 17

Technically, Monday night there is football on television tonight, but there is no "Monday night,quot; game on television tonight. Due to the way the schedule for Week 17 works, the NFL does not have an "MNF,quot; game for the last week of the year. Week 17 of the 2019 season began and ended with Sunday's complete list of games, and the playoff group was established.

So the Monday night soccer stage belongs to Florida and Virginia in the Orange Bowl on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

As for the NFL Week 17 calendar, the league flexed its best game of the week to the only space available in primetime. (There was also no "Thursday Night Football,quot; in week 17). The Seahawks welcomed the 49ers in "Sunday Night Football,quot; in the final game of the regular season, and the game, and, in turn, the playoffs standings, literally dropped to the last second and last inches.

Is there a game of & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; tonight?

There is not. The last game of the "Monday Night Football,quot; season was played last week, when the Packers beat the Vikings to win the NFC North title.

If you need your football solution on Mondays as the new year approaches, the university calendar offers a couple of solid options for the night. California and Illinois will play in the Redbox Bowl at 4 p.m. ET, and Florida and Virginia will play in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN.

The NFL concluded its regular season on Sunday, when the 16 games were played at 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS or Fox. The exception was the game Seahawks-49ers, which was played at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC.

