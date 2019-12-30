Iraq: Nasiriya oil field operations resumed over protests | Iraq News

Operations resumed at the Nasiriya oil field in southern Iraq, the Oil Ministry said Monday, but oil sources added that it will take up to two days for production to be fully restored.

Protesters stormed the oil field, which produces 80,000-85,000 barrels of oil per day, on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity at their control station, disconnecting it.

The incident marked the first time that protesters closed an entire oil field, although in the past they blocked entrances to refineries and ports.

It did not affect Iraq's exports, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday, adding that it would use additional production from the southern oil fields in Basra to compensate for missing shipments.

Mass protests have taken over Iraq since October 1 and protesters, most of them young, demand a reform of a political system that they consider corrupt and keeps most Iraqis in poverty.

More than 450 people have been killed.

Protesters demand the appointment of a prime minister without party affiliation and the elimination of all the ruling elite who consider themselves enriching the state and serve foreign powers, especially Iran, as many Iraqis languish in poverty without work, medical care or education