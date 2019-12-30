Iran criticizes US "terrorist,quot; raids against Shiite militia in Iraq, Syria | Iran news

Iran has said the United States showed its "support for terrorism,quot; by carrying out air strikes against the Shiite armed group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria.

The Pentagon said Sunday that it had attacked the group of militias linked to Iran in western Iraq and eastern Syria in response to the murder of an American civil contractor two days earlier.

Iraqi security sources and militias said at least 25 fighters had died and another 55 were injured in the airstrikes in Iraq that the United States described as "defensive attacks."

At least four Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, sources said, adding that one of the raids had affected the headquarters of the Iran-backed group near the western al-Qaim district on the Syrian border.

"These attacks have once again demonstrated the false claims of the United States in the fight against Daesh … as the United States has pointed to the positions of the forces that over the years have inflicted heavy blows on Daesh's terrorists. "said Iranian government spokesman Abbas Mousavi, referring to ISIL (ISIS)

"With these attacks, the United States has shown its strong support for terrorism and its negligence for the independence and sovereignty of countries and must accept the consequences of their illegal act," he said in a statement.

The spokesman said that the presence of foreign forces in the region was the cause of insecurity and tensions. "The United States must end its occupying presence," Mousavi said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have skyrocketed since Washington withdrew from a historic nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and began imposing crippling sanctions.

& # 39; Violation of Iraqi sovereignty & # 39;

Meanwhile, Iraq also condemned the US attack on the positions of the armed group Kataib Hezbollah as a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty."

In a statement on Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called the measure "a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of Iraq and the region."

Abdul Mahdi said US Defense Secretary Mark Esper had called him about half an hour before the US raids to inform him of the US intentions to attack bases belonging to the armed group suspected of being behind the rocket attack of the Friday. He said he asked Esper to cancel US retaliation plans.

The statement said Iraqi President Barham Salih, who also condemned the attack, received prior notification from a US diplomat and unsuccessfully requested that the United States suspend him.

Speaking from Baghdad, Simona Foltyn of Al Jazeera said that the Iraqi government's response would try to balance the factions that support the United States and others closer to Iran.

"The government itself is not a homogeneous entity … The government's response will try to balance these two sides," he said.

Another powerful pro-Iranian faction in Iraq, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, whose leaders were recently beaten with US sanctions, called for the United States to withdraw from the country.

"The US military presence has become a burden on the Iraqi state and a source of threat against our forces," he said in a statement. "Therefore, it is imperative that we all do our best to expel them by all legitimate means."

Lebanon's powerful Shiite group, Hezbollah, also backed by Iran, condemned the United States for attacking groups that helped it defeat ISIL.

United States claims retaliatory attack

The US airstrikes followed a rocket attack on Friday that killed an American civilian contractor and wounded four members of the US service, as well as two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

The United States accused the group of the attack.

"In response to repeated attacks by Kataib Hezbollah (KH) against the Iraqi bases that house the coalition forces of Operation Inherent Resolution (OIR), US forces have carried out precision defensive attacks against five KH facilities in Iraq and Syria that will degrade KH's ability to carry out future attacks against OIR coalition forces, "Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

The targets, three in Iraq and two in Syria, included weapons storage facilities and command locations used to plan and execute attacks, the statement said.

After the measure, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said senior officials had informed President Donald Trump about the attacks.

"We will not advocate that the Islamic Republic of Iran take measures that endanger American men and women," Pompeo told reporters after the briefing, which took place at the Trump Mar-a-Lake club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Esper described the attacks as successful and said the United States could take "additional measures."

Earlier this month, Pompeo blamed Iran-backed forces for the attacks and warned Iran that any attacks by Tehran or representatives that harmed Americans or allies would be "responded with a decisive response from the United States."

Continuing protests in Iraq

The escalations occur when Iraq is affected by its largest anti-government street protests since the US-led invasion in 2003 that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein.

Protesters, many of whom grew up in the post-Saddam era, have expressed their anger against a government they consider inept, corrupt and committed to Iran.

Some 460 people died in acts of violence related to the protests and some 25,000 were injured, but demonstrations and sit-ins continued.

Since October 28, at least 11 attacks have hit Iraqi military bases where US soldiers or diplomats are deployed, including five rockets that reached the Ain al-Asad air base on December 3, just four days after the U.S. vice president Mike Pence visited the troops there.