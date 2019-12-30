Inter Miami by David Beckham appoints Diego Alonso as first coach | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb4475b668ec211b670e2ebcbf6a7fba29% %MINIFYHTMLb4475b668ec211b670e2ebcbf6a7fba210%

Uruguayan Diego Alonso is the first coach of David Beckham's team in MLS.

David Beckham's new MLS team, Inter Miami, appointed Diego Alonso as his first head coach.

The Uruguayan, who has trained two different teams to obtain the titles of the CONCACAF Champions League, officially took office on Monday as the inaugural manager of the Beckham club.

The 44-year-old, who won eight international matches as a forward, is expected to implement an attack style.

"We knew we would find a coach that matches our aspirations of trying to succeed from the beginning," said Inter Miami sports director Paul McDonough.

"What we really like about him is that he has been trained in big clubs and has won in big tournaments. He has won at all levels throughout South America."

Alonso's appointment comes only a few weeks before Inter Miami meets for pre-season training before his first MLS campaign.

Beckham is a major part of the franchise-owned and managed group, which will make its MLS debut against Los Angeles FC on March 1.

Alonso was the most recent coach of the Mexican club Monterrey, but was fired in September despite having taken them to the CONCACAF Champions League title only five months earlier.

The triumph of Alonso 2016/17 with his Mexican teammate Pachuca makes him the only coach to win the tournament with two different clubs.

"The MLS has focused so much on trying to get there and get one of the goals to win the CONCACAF Champions League," McDonough said.

"I think the fact that Diego did it twice with two different teams was very valuable to me."

"He is young. He has a clear idea of ​​how he wants to play. And I think his desire to train Miami as the next step in his career as a coach was very valuable to us."

Alonso's appointment comes with Inter Miami still completing his first team, with many additional moves expected in the coming weeks.