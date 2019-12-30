In Indonesia, banned gold miners are poisoned to survive

TALIWANG, Indonesia – The wild miner had something to prove: processing gold ore with liquid mercury was perfectly safe. Then he drank some of the toxic chemical, choosing the promises of the gold rush over the pain of mercury poisoning.

"I'm not worried about mercury," Syarafuddin Iskandar, 58, boasted quickly. "I drank it. We gave it to the cows and buffalo. They drank it. Nothing happened. No problem."

His trick has made him famous in the golden fields of Sumbawa, an Indonesian island 100 miles east of Bali, where makeshift mining camps dot the hills of the jungle. But he also illustrated the harsh choice faced by illegal miners here. To make a living, they poison themselves, their communities and the environment using mercury, an illegal but popular way to extract gold from the ore.

For decades, Syarafuddin and thousands of small-scale miners like him have worked illegally in West Sumbawa on land that the government leases to large mining companies. Miners outside the law pay nothing for land rights, but get up to $ 6 million per month in gold.