In Indonesia, banned gold miners are poisoned to survive

TALIWANG, Indonesia – The wild miner had something to prove: processing gold ore with liquid mercury was perfectly safe. Then he drank some of the toxic chemical, choosing the promises of the gold rush over the pain of mercury poisoning.
"I'm not worried about mercury," Syarafuddin Iskandar, 58, boasted quickly. "I drank it. We gave it to the cows and buffalo. They drank it. Nothing happened. No problem."
His trick has made him famous in the golden fields of Sumbawa, an Indonesian island 100 miles east of Bali, where makeshift mining camps dot the hills of the jungle. But he also illustrated the harsh choice faced by illegal miners here. To make a living, they poison themselves, their communities and the environment using mercury, an illegal but popular way to extract gold from the ore.
For decades, Syarafuddin and thousands of small-scale miners like him have worked illegally in West Sumbawa on land that the government leases to large mining companies. Miners outside the law pay nothing for land rights, but get up to $ 6 million per month in gold.
Around one million small-scale gold miners operate in Indonesia, the largest island nation in the world, and the illegal industry represents an irritating paradox for the country.
The use of mercury in wild camps has devastating effects on health and the environment. Heavy metal is well known as a slow-acting poison that seeps into the food chain, causing birth defects, neurological disorders and death. But because the mines are a short-term blessing for the economy, employing people who would otherwise live in overwhelming poverty, the government is reluctant to close them.
The competing interests of the local population, government, environmentalists and large mining companies that control the lands where wild miners operate are now reaching a critical point in western Sumbawa. This time, a large mining company is taking measures, which they say are intended to protect the environment.
This year, officers from a dreaded Mobile Police Brigade Corps, armed with assault rifles, climbed the dense jungle to close the mountain camps of dozens of outlaw miners.
The miners had squatted there for years, using mercury that poisoned the ground and a nearby stream. The site was previously controlled by Newmont Goldcorp, an American company and one of the largest mining companies in the world.
Police ordered the miners to dismantle their camps, cut their equipment with a chainsaw and block the mine's entrances with rubble. The wild hunters were filled with anger when the miners were forced to destroy their operations.
"We are crushed that they are closing this mine because we have no other way of making a living," said an illegal mine operator, Zaenal Abidin, who had employed two dozen men to work on his claim.
The environmental group Nexus3 Foundation estimates that 850 gold mining sites have become hot spots contaminated with mercury and that half a million people suffer from mercury poisoning across the country.
The rare police repression was caused by the mining company, PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara.
Amman Mineral acquired the vast land concession and the huge Batu Hijau open pit copper mine in Newmont in 2016 during a government push to assert national control over mineral resources.
With a pipeline that threw large amounts of mining waste into the sea, Newmont earned a reputation for damaging the environment.
The closure of unauthorized mines is part of an Amman Mineral campaign to stop illegal mining and uncontrolled use of mercury in the former Newmont concession and another, known as Indotan, which oversees 20 miles north.
"Initially, we thought of it as an illegal pillage of resources," said Amman Mineral director Alexander Ramlie. “But when we looked at it more deeply, we realized that it is a more serious social problem. They are creating an environmental disaster. ”
The vast majority of West Sumbawa's 7,000 wild miners are located on the Indotan site, which Amman Mineral partners recently assumed in a separate agreement.
Much of the mining takes place in the hills above Lake Taliwang, a shallow lake northeast of the city of Taliwang.
A 2016 study found that much of the miners' mercury reached the lake that eating only one fish from the lake could exceed a person's amount of mercury for a week. A second study that surveyed miners found that many had high levels of mercury and some experienced early symptoms of mercury poisoning, such as finger tremors and sleep disorders.
But in the absence of government warnings or the application of the ban on the use of mercury, it is easy for miners to discard the idea that it is dangerous.
Wild miners have been operating for decades at the Indotan concession, where they have established permanent communities and an industrial-scale village to process the ore. The miners operate openly without fear that the police will interfere. On a road, they have established a checkpoint to control access to their excavations.
It is also said that some government, police and military officials benefit from illicit gold trafficking, estimated at $ 5 billion a year.
The miners will fight any attempt to expel them from the land without providing other jobs, said Anton, a Sumbawa native who owns mines and mills. Like many Indonesians, use only one name.
Using flashy 22-carat necklaces made of gold that his mine produced, he wonders why large companies such as Newmont and Amman Mineral obtain lucrative mining concessions, while he and his fellow miners are branded illegal.
"Why do they allow outsiders to operate while we, the locals, are forbidden to do the job?" He asked.
Mine leaders and their workers have good reasons for not giving up land. Miners in the Taliwang region reported that they average 15 times more for gold mining than for other occupations, according to the survey of 55 miners.
Authorities said illegal operations are the second largest contributor to the West Sumbawa Regency economy, after the legal operation of Amman Mineral.
The illegal miners are so ingrained that the head of their 5,000-member association, Mustafa, served for years as vice president of the local parliament.
The main focus of Amman Mineral is to find and develop deposits rich in copper. But gold is commonly found along with copper and Ramlie, the company's director, fears that the news of a great discovery may incite another gold rush to West Sumbawa.
"We can see that if we do not have this problem now and it is known that Sumbawa has many easily removable gold deposits, this island could be filled with all kinds of illegal miners and a very widespread use of mercury," he said. said. "That will be a disaster."
But equally disastrous, Ramlie said, it would be if the police or the troops confronted the miners in large numbers.
"Beyond a certain scale, it will be like a civil war to try to contain them," he said.
Finding an alternative job for miners is a great challenge in a country where 26 million people, 10 percent of the population, live in poverty.
Authorities said they were not sure how to proceed. Persuading miners not to use mercury has not been successful.
"This is a great dilemma," said West Sumbawa Regent H. W. Musyafirin. "If we stop them, we face the economic problem of how to feed them."
Muktita Suhartono contributed reports.