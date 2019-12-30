How to watch the Golden Globes 2020 on TV and online

The 2020 Golden Globes are upon us.

Now in its 77th year, the annual ceremony honors achievements both in film and on television. Y It serves as the official start of the awards season. Can you believe it's here? Then, before the broadcast on Sunday, January 5, 2020, we break down everything you need to know to ensure the best viewing experience of the Golden Globes.

Who is the host of the Golden Globes?

Ricky Gervais has signed to present the matter full of stars for the fifth time unprecedented

When are the 2020 Golden Globes and at what time do they start?

Take notes, fans of pop culture. Starting at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will start the party with ME! Countdown to the red carpet: the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Then directly after 6:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest Y Giuliana Rancic will bring you the red carpet directly with exclusive interviews with celebrities and more during ME! Live from the red carpet.

The Golden Globe Awards 2020 begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST on NBC. And yes, it is live.