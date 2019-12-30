How to watch the Golden Globes 2020 on TV and online

The 2020 Golden Globes are upon us.
Now in its 77th year, the annual ceremony honors achievements both in film and on television. Y It serves as the official start of the awards season. Can you believe it's here? Then, before the broadcast on Sunday, January 5, 2020, we break down everything you need to know to ensure the best viewing experience of the Golden Globes.
Who is the host of the Golden Globes?
Ricky Gervais has signed to present the matter full of stars for the fifth time unprecedented
When are the 2020 Golden Globes and at what time do they start?
Take notes, fans of pop culture. Starting at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will start the party with ME! Countdown to the red carpet: the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Then directly after 6:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest Y Giuliana Rancic will bring you the red carpet directly with exclusive interviews with celebrities and more during ME! Live from the red carpet.
The Golden Globe Awards 2020 begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST on NBC. And yes, it is live.
Where do the Golden Globes take place?
As is tradition, the event will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
How do you see the Golden Globes?
In addition to NBC and its accompanying application, the ceremony is expected to be broadcast on many streaming platforms such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and Fubo TV.
Who are the Golden Globe nominees?
Netflix drama Marriage history leads the Golden Globe nominations with six, with Adam Driver, Scarlett JohanssonY Laura Dern All for performance praise. Other notable nominees in the TV categories include Netflix Amazing, Amazon Prime & # 39; s Flea bag, HBO Big little lies and Apple + The morning show. On the side of the movie, Once upon a time in Hollywood, the Irish Y The two potatoes They are all the main contenders. See the full list here.
Who votes for the Golden Globes?
The nominees and winners are voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a nonprofit organization made up of nearly 90 journalists from around the world.
Who will win at the Golden Globes?
You'll have to tune in to find out, but Ellen Degeneres is being honored with the Carol Burnett Prize and Tom Hanks is accepting the Cecil B. deMille Award.
Anything else we should be looking for?
The 2020 Golden Globes are ready to make history several times. For example, Billy porter he could become the first openly gay African American to take home the best actor for his FX performance Attitude, Meryl streep (who has already broken his own record with 34 nominations) could get his tenth victory of the Balloons if he wins by Big little lies. Critically acclaimed movie Parasite It is about to become the first foreign film to win both the Best Screenplay and the Best Foreign Language Film.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT!