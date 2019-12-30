How the United States made so-called "safe third countries,quot; insecure | Latin America

This year, the president of the United States and the head of xenophobes Donald Trump concluded "safe agreements from third countries"With Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, which allows the United States to deport asylum seekers to the same region, many of them are fleeing in the first place.

Even Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, the holder of the enlightened opinion that "President Trump is very nice and great, and I'm also nice and great … we both use Twitter a lot,quot; – recently accepted that your country needs to be "safer,quot; and that its asylum capabilities are currently non-existent.

In fact, the fact that the homicide rates in the three "safe third countries,quot; assumptions are consistently among the highest in the world it should be an easy indicator that they are not safe. Femicides to abound.

Drowning in arms

The role of the US itself UU. In promoting violence in the Northern Triangle of Central America he has been well known for decades, for his habit of supporting the right dictators Y death squads to your continued support for murderer state security forces. As a result of the Coup facilitated by the United States in Honduras in 2009, that nation became more insecure than ever.

And throughout the region, the model of neoliberal oppression exported by the United States has constituted a form of violence in its own right, perpetuating extreme inequality and condemning the masses to economic misery that often endangers existence.

But one of the most important aspects to consider when contemplating the complicity of the United States in the terrible insecurity of the Northern Triangle is the large volume of US weapons circulating in the region.

In March, foreign policy reported that Trump was "sending weapons south while migrants fled north," with his administration "pressing to weaken the supervision of arms exports."

And yet, cross-border mobility of US arms is nothing new. In 2014, Harry Penate, the former Central American attaché of the US Office of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives. UU. spoke frankly about the significant role that US weapons played in the epidemic of violence in the region, which was already causing an exodus of refugees to the north.

According to Penate & # 39; s estimate At that time, half of the illegal weapons in El Salvador plagued with murder were from the United States.

Let's move on to 2018, and New Yorker Jonathan Blitzer cited reports that 49 percent of illegal and unregistered weapons recovered in El Salvador come from the United States; in Honduras, it was 46 percent, and in Guatemala 29. While the causes of Central American violence were multiple, Blitzer said "American firepower makes it easier."

Insecurity industry

Of course, all the distinction "legal,quot; versus "illegal,quot; is also problematic, since the fact that a gun is licensed, registered, etc., does not mean that all is well. Just ask, among others, all black Americans shot by American police.

Anyway, what does the United States expect to allow a bazillion US firearms dealers licensed to operate on the US-Mexico border? Surely it never occurred to anyone that armaments could reach not only Mexico but also suddenly safe third countries.

Juan José Martínez d & # 39; Aubuisson – Salvadoran anthropologist, author and expert in the MS-13 gang (another of Trump's enemy pets despite being nothing less than a creation of the United States) – I recently commented that, although there is a prominent myth that the weapons circulating in this neck of Central America are left of the civil wars in the region, in reality, violence is predominantly carried out with guns manufactured in the United States and not military – big guns.

"Many of these weapons legally enter the country from the United States and then cross over to the black market," he said. "Another point that should not be overlooked is that lethal violence is often carried out with legal weapons purchased from authorized stores, by people with official permission to carry weapons."

Too much for security.

It turns out that another source of acute insecurity, not only in the Northern Triangle but also throughout Latin America, is private security.

In a 2018 report titled "Security for sale,quot;, Sarah Kinosian and James Bosworth reviews the abuses that the burgeoning industry of the Military and Private Security Company (PMSC) has made possible, thanks to which private security guards far outperform public officials in many countries. In small Honduras alone, there were no less than 1,038 private security companies registered as of 2017, and many more not registered.

All for profit

The United States, in a typical way obsessed with privatization, has hired PMSCs in several countries "to provide assistance to public security forces," but companies are perhaps best known for their services to protect the wealth of the elite, safeguard the corporate exploitation of resources (even repressing indigenous and environmental activists) and, in general, helping the proliferation of the neoliberal miracle.

In the Northern Triangle, in particular, the private security industry is an "important arms supplier for criminal groups," since imported weapons are stolen, lost or directed to the black market.

This becomes even more important when we consider that current and former military and police often also work in private security. In El Salvador, "active members of the armed forces are allowed to work with private security companies or own them." In Guatemala, meanwhile, "private security companies have been linked to extrajudicial executions. "

In November 2018, the Miami Herald I wrote about The apparent use of the Honduran military police of US weapons to kill political protesters. The article cited the US Department of State. UU. On how "human rights concerns,quot; were among the many factors that were taken into account when assessing direct commercial sales of US weapons to other countries. The "promotion of American industry,quot; was also considered, the statement continued.

But in the end, profits always prevail over human rights, and although the US arms industry. UU. Presumably you feel quite safe at this time, it is safe to say that many people in "safe third countries,quot; are not.

