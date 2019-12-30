How the events of 2019 shaped the world of business and the economy | Trade war

In this episode of Counting the cost, we remember the year 2019: people from Latin America and the Middle East took to the streets to protest the unequal distribution of wealth and demand that governments put an end to austerity; A trade war between the United States and China has slowed global growth and is reshaping globalization.

But the most important story of the year 2019 has to be climate change and the lack of willingness to do something about it.

Climate Crisis: With the exception of the European Union, there is very little effort to reduce emissions. The cost of our inaction has been set at $ 2 billion per day. The United Nations says that by 2050 48 billion dollars must be spent to avoid a catastrophe for humanity; That means putting survival before short-term gains.

Teresa Bo reports from Brazil about the threat of deforestation, the Amazon crisis and the environmental policies of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Raheela Mahomed reports from East Kalimantan, Indonesia, about the environmental cost of moving the capital from Jakarta to Borneo.

Lucia Newman reports from Santiago about the continuing protests in Chile and how the economic and social crisis has become a political crisis.

Trade war between the United States and China: The idea of ​​globalization has been attacked, from "Make America Great Again,quot; by President Donald Trump to "Make in India,quot; by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the US-China trade war has taken some points away from global growth . The biggest losers have been exporting countries like Germany and Japan.

Scott Heidler discusses some of the benefits of Bangkok. And Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Tongi, Bangladesh, about rising steel prices thanks to the US trade war.

Continental free trade area of ​​Africa: In May 2019, a new economic bloc was born: 54 nations joined together to form the Continental Free Trade Area of ​​Africa. The objective of the block is to increase trade between nations by breaking down trade barriers, hoping to become the next European Union. Ahmed Idriss reports from the border between Nigeria and Benin.

Health care in the US UU .: Who should be responsible for providing medical care? The state or organizations for profit?

Shihab Rattansi reports from the US UU. On how the health insurance industry is failing patients.

Source: Al Jazeera News