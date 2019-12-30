How Afghan officials are addressing pollution & # 39; dangerous & # 39; of Kabul | Afghanistan News

Afghan officials have begun to take strong measures against local businesses that are considered the main contributors to air pollution in the capital to combat a crisis that has reached "dangerous,quot; levels.

Owners of wedding halls, public restrooms and property management offices were also warned to stop burning waste tires and plastics, commonly made to provide heating in business locations, dpa news agency Leila Samani told a news agency. spokesperson for the National Agency for Environmental Protection of Afghanistan. Monday.

He also asked residents to reduce the use of coal, used to heat homes, and repair their old cars.

Three wedding halls and two property management offices were closed when a principal delegation from the police, the municipality and the environmental agency began operating Sunday night.

Another 28 businesses have been identified for closing this week, according to Samani.

Many residents cite poverty and lack of electricity as the main cause of pollution, which will be impossible to solve without cheaper gas and electricity.

Kabul is classified as one of the worst polluted cities in the world.

Seasonal air pollution is a major cause of illness in Kabul, and environmental activists have launched a campaign in which they distribute facial masks.

Many people, especially children, suffer respiratory infections caused by breathing contaminated air.

"The air of Kabul is not breathable," Shaharzad Akbar, president of the Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan, tweeted.

"I feel constantly exhausted and with little energy, my son coughs at night and we dare not go for a walk."