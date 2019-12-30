Haystack Theft for Buster Edwards | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML298e304a309cc621439d1c762f4fecf69% %MINIFYHTML298e304a309cc621439d1c762f4fecf610%





As 2019 comes to an end, Haydock runners witnessed one of the most unlikely finals of the decade on Monday, when Buster Edwards came out of the clouds to win the handicap obstacle of Bryn Gates' conditional jockeys.

The position of David Pipe was a winner the last time to blink for the first time in Hereford, and the 7-2 favorite was expelled to continue in Merseyside, under the winning rider of the Great Welsh Jack Tudor.

However, from an early stage, Tudor, 17, was moving his saddle along, and when he turned straight for the last time, it seemed like a lost cause for his followers, with Passam, Donnie Brasco and Strike West starting at Fight on the goal.

But while his chances in the race rose to the maximum 999-1, Buster Edwards suddenly agreed to run after jumping the last one and began to move quickly.

The concern then was whether the publication would come too soon, but by ignoring everything inside, he had won by a welcoming head of Strike West.

Speaking from Taunton, Pipe said: "You don't see them win that way very often!

"Jack and the horse continued to persevere, and he kept responding. I would like to see a complete replay tonight."

"He had won for the first time before and had traveled well, so I don't know why he ran like that."

Tudor told Racing TV: "Mr. Pipe told me not to get there too soon, and we didn't. They were very fast and he just left.

"I was always rowing on him and just behind the bridle. I was always saving a little and responding to the whip all the time, but I didn't think it would end as well as it did.

"I tried to change it to keep his mind thinking and draw him wide and then flew to the line. He really flew after the last.

"I really can't believe how it was last week, it has been brilliant."