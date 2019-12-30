Hanukkah attack, John Lewis, N.F.L. Playoffs: your Monday report

Five Hasidic Jews were injured in the attack, which occurred at a rabbi's house in Monsey, New York. One of them remains hospitalized.

The suspect, Grafton Thomas, was arrested in Harlem, covered in blood. He pleaded not guilty on Sunday, when his family and friends said he had struggled with a mental illness.

Background: Governor Andrew Cuomo called the attack an "act of domestic terrorism." A series of anti-Semitic episodes followed in the New York region in recent weeks, including a deadly mass shooting in a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.

How large companies earned new tax exemptions

The review of the federal tax law by the Trump administration in 2017 reduced the tax burden for large companies in an effort to convince them to invest more in the US. UU. And discourage them from accumulating profits abroad.