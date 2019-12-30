Hanukkah attack, John Lewis, N.F.L. Playoffs: your Monday report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the aftermath of an attack on a rabbi's house in the suburbs of New York and Representative John Lewis, who announced that he has cancer. We are also waiting the N.F.L. playoffs.
Jews fought an armed intruder
People who attended a Hanukkah celebration in the suburbs of New York over the weekend said they had used furniture to defend themselves a man who exploded wielding a machete and shouted: "I'll catch you!"
Five Hasidic Jews were injured in the attack, which occurred at a rabbi's house in Monsey, New York. One of them remains hospitalized.
The suspect, Grafton Thomas, was arrested in Harlem, covered in blood. He pleaded not guilty on Sunday, when his family and friends said he had struggled with a mental illness.
Background: Governor Andrew Cuomo called the attack an "act of domestic terrorism." A series of anti-Semitic episodes followed in the New York region in recent weeks, including a deadly mass shooting in a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.
How large companies earned new tax exemptions
The review of the federal tax law by the Trump administration in 2017 reduced the tax burden for large companies in an effort to convince them to invest more in the US. UU. And discourage them from accumulating profits abroad.
Then, A fierce lobbying effort by those companies after the law was passed led the Treasury Department to make exceptions, which resulted in tax bills that were even smaller than expected. In fact, companies were released by tens, if not hundreds of billions of taxes, that they had to pay.
"It is largely the top 1 percent that will benefit disproportionately," said a professor of tax law at the University of Houston on the loopholes.
Another angle: The actions are about to have their best year since 1997. Looking at 2020, our columnist advises ignoring forecasts and investing in diversified index funds.
Within the freezing of US aid to Ukraine
An exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia on Sunday was the result of this month's peace talks that otherwise failed to resolve the five-year war in eastern Ukraine that involves Russia-backed separatists.
Gaining American support for those talks was one of the main reasons why President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who said ending the conflict is his top priority, sought a White House meeting with President Trump. But Trump withheld $ 391 million in military aid and requested investigations into his political rivals.
Now, three of our Washington-based reporters have the inside story of how and why Trump pursued the aid freeze over objections from his national security advisors.
As we know: Interviews with dozens of people, including current and former administration officials and Congress assistants; previously undisclosed emails and documents; and an attentive reading of thousands of pages of political trial testimonies provide the most complete account to date of the 84 days since Trump first asked about the money of his decision in September to release the aid.
California is booming. It is also a disaster.
The state has a thriving economy of $ 3 billion with a low unemployment record, and is home to several of the world's most valuable corporations, including Apple, Facebook and Google.
But California also has the highest poverty rate in the country, based on its cost of living, and a shortage of crippling housing, with an average housing value of $ 550,000, approximately double that of the country as a whole. That helps explain why the state has lost more than one million residents to other states since 2006.
Quotable: "What is happening in California right now is a warning shot to the rest of the country," said Jim Newton, a journalist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. "It is a warning about income inequality and suburban expansion, and how they intersect with quality of life and climate change."
Another angle: A California data privacy law that will take effect on Wednesday has national implications, because many companies say they will apply the changes to all users in the US. UU. But experts and companies disagree about the possible effects of the law.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
Boyfriends forever. Then came Alzheimer's.
Alma and Richard Shaver, above, had known each other since childhood and were happily married for 60 years. In June, he was fatally shot and killed himself.
A Times reporter wanted to better understand the couple, whom a former neighbor described as "absolutely soulmates." It is a tragic story of love and dementia.
This is what else is happening.
Shooting in the Texas church: An armed man killed two people near Fort Worth before a member of the church's volunteer security team shot him fatally, authorities said.
Diagnosis of congressman cancer: Representative John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and leader of the civil rights movement, announced that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.
Sentence for Chinese scientist: The researcher who surprised scientists last year when he said he had created the first genetically edited babies was sentenced today to three years in prison for "illegal medical practices."
Snapshot: Above, off the coast of Bonaire, an island in the Caribbean Sea. It is one of the more than 39,000 photographs that were archived this year for The Times travel desk. Here are 22 of our favorites.
In Memory: Lee Mendelson was an Emmy-winning producer who was instrumental in bringing "A Charlie Brown Christmas,quot; to television in 1965 and wrote the lyrics for the song "Christmas Time Is Here." He died on Christmas day at age 86.
N.F.L. results: The playoffs are ready, and the Eagles and Titans are inside. This is what we learned in the last week of the regular season.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week's column, icy windshields, an accidental limousine ride and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are reading: Variety's list of the 10 most overrated movies of the last decade. "I think of some excellent party arguments," writes report editor Andrea Kannapell. "I mean, Paddington 2,quot;?
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Start the week with diavolo lentils.
Read: A collection of long-lost Zora Neale Hurston stories and a novel about a migrant's journey through Mexico are among the 10 books that should be seen in January.
Listens: "Wozzeck,quot;, a 1925 work on war and inequality, is permeated with a new life in a production at the Metropolitan Opera. Read the review of our critic.
Smarter life: Whether you are interested in resolutions or not, our Styles desk has some recommendations for 2020. Among them, one of its informative notes with envy: sleep until at least 6 a.m.
And now for the backstory in …
Fireworks
It seems that we are on top of the fireworks. Giant exhibitions are planned for the New Year in Dubai, London, Moscow, New York and many other cities.
Explosions and starbursts have often led his Back Story writer to wonder: What would happen if wars were decided by fireworks shows instead of gunpowder? Much wonder and, if handled carefully, there are no deaths.
I assumed that fireworks had evolved from armament, but I had it the other way around.
It is also believed that China is where The first gunpowder was mixed, improving the explosive power of bamboo with a mixture mainly of potassium nitrate (a food preservative also known as snow or Chinese saltpeter), coal and sulfur. Military use continued in a few centuries.
When technology spread to Europe, development accelerated. Germany took the lead in arms, Italy in fireworks.
China remains the world's leading exporter of fireworks, but its own largest exhibits arrive in the Lunar New Year. That will be in a few weeks, starting January 25.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
