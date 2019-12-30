Halsey organizes a concert in Melbourne after the cancellation of the Falls festival

%MINIFYHTML9607b8b9ccc7fd03749d6d5f2ad6a13c9% %MINIFYHTML9607b8b9ccc7fd03749d6d5f2ad6a13c10%

Hours after the Lorne event was suspended due to extreme weather conditions and fire predictions, Sin Sin informs fans that she is doing a replacement show to benefit fire relief efforts.

Halsey excited fans in Melbourne, Australia, after announcing a last-minute show as a replacement for the Lorne Falls Festival ax.

The event in Lorne, Victoria, in which the "Without Me" star was supposed to play Sunday night (December 29), was canceled earlier in the day due to predictions of fires and extreme weather.

However, in an attempt to appease fans, the singer of "Bad at Love" organized an alternate concert at The Forum and promised to donate the proceeds of the program to fire relief efforts through Country Fire Services.

When the news of the last minute cancellation was heard, Halsey turned to her Instagram Stories to express her shock, before promising to do "everything in my power to make up for it" and urge fans to "stay still."

About five hours later, Halsey returned to Instagram with good news, writing: "Due to the cancellation of the Lorne Falls Festival, THIS NIGHT I am playing a good old-fashioned dirty show in MELBOURNE! I told you I would come through of (sic)! "

She added: "All proceeds will go to fire relief. DRIVE AND LET THIS BE DONE!"

A full refund will be offered to all tickets for the Lorne Fall Festival, including reservation and payment processing fees. Halsey will still perform on the dates of the Marion Bay Fall Festival (South Australia), Byron Bay (New South Wales) and Fremantle (Western Australia), which are advertised as their "only Australian shows".