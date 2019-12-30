Hailee Steinfeld announces the breaking song of Niall Horan & # 39; Wrong Direction & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa63abdbca918d90d87522c4294f2cbd29% %MINIFYHTMLa63abdbca918d90d87522c4294f2cbd210%

WENN / Avalon / Phil Lewis

The singer of & # 39; Pitch Perfect 2 & # 39; apparently he addresses his separation from the former One Direction member in his new song that is scheduled to come out in a few days.

Up News Info –

Hailee Steinfeld seems to be following friend Taylor SwiftExample of this when writing about his past loves after releasing the title of his new single, "Wrong Direction."

The singer and actress announced that she will release the new song on New Year's Day, on January 1, 2020, and fans quickly suggested that it is about her romance with Only one direction star Niall Horan.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLa63abdbca918d90d87522c4294f2cbd211% %MINIFYHTMLa63abdbca918d90d87522c4294f2cbd212%

"Niall diss track incoming," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another suggested that the song was a "break song."

Before the big announcement, Hailee shared photos of 2019 in her Instagram Stories with the note: "Grateful for all the lessons, love, heartbreak and memories."

She and Horan reportedly ended their romance months ago and sources told Us Weekly that the couple struggled to find time for each other, but they are still friends.

They were linked for the first time in January 2018, but none talked about dating rumors, and Hailee told us: "I feel so fortunate that (fans) care enough for me to know what I am doing every second of each day, but I think it is sometimes difficult for people in general to realize that there are limits in the life and personal life of a person. I am a very private person. "

Hailee and Niall were photographed kissing for the first time in August 2018.

Horan confessed that he had just gone through a painful break earlier this month, revealing that his new song "Put a Little Love on Me" was inspired by anguish.

"I had just gone through a breakup and everything was very real. It was very easy to sit at the piano and talk and see what happens," he told The Sun.