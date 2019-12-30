Good Newwz has an excellent first weekend at the box office

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, protagonist of Good Newwz, premiered in theaters last Friday. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is about a sperm game between two couples with the same last names. Coining around Rs 17.56 crore on the first day, Good Newwz had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office. The movie he made Rs 21.78 rupees on Saturday and approximately Rs 25.5 million rupees on Sunday, bringing the overall total to almost Rs 65 million rupees.

A trade analyst also predicted that Good Newwz could soon join the Rs 100 million club. "Good Newwz Weekend 1 = 65-66cr (Aprx) … Good growth on Sunday also where movie collections rose to 25-26cr … As word of mouth is extremely possible, the film will witness a great leap on December 31 / January 1, according to calculations #GoodNewwz everything is ready for 105-115cr as week 1, "he said.

Well, with the holiday season of the end of the year, everything is in favor of Good Newwz.

