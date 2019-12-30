Golf in 2019: key numbers in the world of golf during the past year | Golf news

How many penalties did Lee Ann Walker accumulate in the Senior LPGA Championship? How far did JB Holmes slip in the Open standings?





Brooks Koepka finished the PGA Championship in eight under

From record moments to historical victories, we take a look at some of the key numbers of the last 12 months in the world of golf.

One

The number of events played under reflectors in the history of the European Circuit after the Turkish Airlines Open in November featured a tiebreaker of six men under the lights on the 18th, with Tyrrell Hatton winning in the fourth extra hole.

Two

Brooks Koepka achieved consecutive PGA Championship victories when he won by two Dustin Johnson shots at Bethpage Black in May. The victory was also his fourth important title.

Three

The number of victories of Jon Rahm and Bernd Wiesberger in the European Circuit in the 2018/19 season, the highest amount of any player. Rory McIlroy was three times winner on the PGA Tour.

Four

McIlroy recorded four world victories in 2019, the most since 2015. McIlroy followed the victory in The Players and the RBC Canadian Open by winning the Tour Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions.

Five

The number of Masters titles that Tiger Woods now owns, one less than Jack Nicklaus' record, after his victory at Augusta National in April. The one-time victory was his first major since 2008.

Tiger Woods' victory at Augusta was his first at the Masters since 2005

Six

Shane Lowry celebrated a six-shot victory at The Open, with his victory at Royal Portrush becoming the fourth player in the last 100 years to win his first major by six or more shots. Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Rory McIlroy were the others.

Seven

The biggest victory of the year in the European Circuit came at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, where Bryson DeChambeau claimed a seven-stroke victory over Matt Wallace.

Eight

Rory McIlroy's score in par four first at Royal Portrush in the first round of The Open. The Northern Irishman would miss the cut by a shot after following his first 77 round with a second 65 round.

Rory McIlroy could not add to his four main titles

Nine

Kevin Chappell had a record stretch of nine consecutive birdies on his way to a 59 during the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

fifteen

Tiger Woods 'victory at the Masters was his fifteenth main title and the first in 11 years, with the win taking him into three of Jack Nicklaus' all-time major account.

29

Ryan Fox became the first player in the history of The Open to record a sub-30 lap nine, birdie making six of his last seven holes during the opening round at Royal Portrush.

Ryan Fox finished the Open Championship week in a portion of 16th place

58

Lee Ann Walker received 58 criminal shots in the Senior LPGA Championship after admitting he was not aware of a new rule introduced this year that prohibits caddies from standing behind players to line up the shots.

67

The position in which JB Holmes finished in a part of The Open, despite entering the weekend tied in the lead. Holmes followed rounds of 66 and 68 with scores of 69 and 87 in the last two days.

82

Lee Westwood has played 82 majors without a victory, and his last appearance resulted in a fifth draw at The Open in Royal Portrush.

Briton Lee Westwood enjoyed a successful Open at Royal Portrush, but his wait for a race continues

620

The world ranking of Suzann Pettersen when it was named as the election of a captain for the Solheim Cup. She would go to the hole the winning putt for Team Europe in a 14.5-13.5 victory.

1,500,000

Sei Young Kim bore a 25-foot birdie in the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to win Charley Hull and win $ 1.5m, the richest prize in women's golf history.