Gigi Hadid provokes rumors of romance with former Zayn Malik

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Splash News

Is this the recipe for a revived romance?

Since officially announcing their breakup in March 2018, the lifelong couple Gigi Hadid Y Zayn Malik They have kept fans guessing about the current state of their relationship. Just over a month after their separation announced, they were seen kissing in the Big Apple. Then, in June 2018, a source told E! News, the track professional and the performer were "giving things a second chance,quot;

However, at the beginning of the new year, a source confirmed that they had been "spending (time) apart since the beginning of November." "They are at different times of their lives at this time and they decided they needed time to breathe apart from each other," the source explained. "They are still in touch and they both expect things to go well, but their relationship is always positive."

While the two stars have not been photographed together since August 2018, following Hadid's separation from Tyler Cameron In the fall, she and her ex apparently started talking again. "They went through a phase in which they took a separate time and did not communicate at all, but they have recently communicated," a source told E! News in November. "She supports him. They chat here and there, but it was casual."

Last month, the source warned: "They will definitely not be together again, but they are on good terms at this time."

His "good terms,quot; became clear in a recent publication in the social networks of the fashion expert.

On Sunday, Hadid documented his cooking session, which included a recipe for Malik's mother's curried pasta salad with chicken. "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate chicken for one of my favorites! @ Mammamalik curry chicken pasta salad," wrote the 24-year-old in her Instagram story. "(Hopefully one day he will share the receipt with the world)."

Well, she posted Gigi's photo again, and now her eyebrows are rising. As a fan speculated on Twitter: "I'm telling you that #Zigi is happening again. I'm happy."

We will have to keep our eyes wide open.

