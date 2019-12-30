Gigi Hadid feeds Zayn Malik's meeting rumors with a salad recipe

WENN / Will Alexander

Fans are increasingly convinced that the supermodel and the British singer get back together after she reveals on Instagram Stories that she is making a salad based on her mother's recipe.

Up News Info –

Gigi Hadid has fed the rumors that she and Zayn Malik They get back together after sharing a photo of her cooking a dish devised by the singer's mother on Instagram.

The 24-year-old supermodel has published a photo of a selection of ingredients online, revealing that they are from Trisha Malik's pasta salad recipe.

Gigi Hadid shared an image of a selection of ingredients.

Zayn's mother republished Gigi's photo and shared a screenshot on her own of a video of Gigi that reveals that her favorite restaurant was "the kitchen of my boyfriend's mother."

Zayn Malik's mother posted a photo of Gigi Hadid.

The exchange led fans of Gigi and Zayn to speculate that the former couple had rekindled their romance, 10 months after the couple decided to resign. Some followers suggested that Gigi and Trisha were cooking together in the kitchen, but none made it clear.

November reports suggested that Gigi and Zayn spoke again after their separation from "High school"star Tyler cameron.

The former couple began dating in 2015 after Zayn canceled their commitment to Small mix star Perrie Edwards.