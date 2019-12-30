Get the details about the sex marathon and the 48-hour city of E!

It is still the most wonderful time of the year! To conclude the holiday season of 2019 and celebrate the launch of 2020, E! is giving the public a pop cultural present for ages.

As of today, December 30, at 6 p.m., the network starts a complete TV and movie marathon consisting of each Sex and the city episode ever released. Fans of the iconic and long-lasting HBO series know there is a lot of content, almost 100 glorious installations of dramatic half-hour goodness, that's why E! He will dedicate his 48 hours of subsequent programming exclusively to Carrie Bradshaw and the timeless adventures of the Big Apple of his friends.

The marathon begins with a transmission of the first 2008 Sex and the city film, which feels appropriate in the light of New Year's Eve and that emotional scene of BFF in which Sarah Jessica ParkerThe character fights the elements to keep Miranda Hobbs company just before midnight.