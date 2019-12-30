Future almost attacked by a concert in Nigeria Show

WENN / FayesVision

In a video captured by a fan, a concert assistant is seen almost hitting the Atlanta rapper in the middle of his performance at the Eko Hotel and Suites in the country.

Future He had a not-so-pleasant experience while performing in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday, December 29. In the midst of his performance at the Eko Hotel & Suites in the country, an assistant jumped onto the stage and attempted to attack the Atlanta rapper, causing a slight commotion.

In a video captured by fans that has been spreading on the Internet, you could see Future spitting in his bars when he realized that the assistant was coming his way. The audience member was already throwing his punch, but before he could land on the rapper "Fine China", the latter already pushed him aside and let the security guards take care of him.

The concert assistant struggled to free himself from the guard's control, which caused him to fall off the stage. The future simply watched as he continued to act.

The future has not yet broken its silence about the incident.

The concert on Sunday December 29 marked the first time the rapper was performing in Africa. However, he is not alone in the country, as it seems that his girlfriend Lori Harvey He is accompanying him. Taking her Instagram account, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey He posted a picture of her posing in a black strapless dress in what appeared to be a hotel room in Lagos.

He later turned to Instagram Stories to document his fun time with his close friend Nikki Hightower, although he did not share any filming with Future. However, in some videos that Nikki shared on his account, it was revealed that the two ladies were hanging out behind the scenes at the Future concert. Lori was seen in a video trying to open a bottle of champagne while playfully shaking her booty. The future was not shown in the clip, but fans could hear his voice in the background.