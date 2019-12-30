From January to December: check out all the covers of Filmfare of 2019

Filmfare is about celebrating cinema. From recognizing news creators to promoting new talents, the year 2019 saw many pioneers in different fields of entertainment. Starting the year with the biggest news anchor of 2018, Deepika Padukone, Filmfare had the lovely lady for the first time in her history after marriage. This was only the beginning of a glorious series of covers in the coming months.

With Sara Ali Khan posing for her first magazine cover in March to celebrate Shahid Kapoor's success with Kabir Singh, we had it all in 2019. We also joined for a cover after years, the December edition of Filmfare made Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose together, bringing back a 90's romance for us.

With everything that happened this year, here we take you to the memory of all the covers of Filmfare in 2019. Check out.