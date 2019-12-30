From January to December: check out all the covers of Filmfare of 2019

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Filmfare is about celebrating cinema. From recognizing news creators to promoting new talents, the year 2019 saw many pioneers in different fields of entertainment. Starting the year with the biggest news anchor of 2018, Deepika Padukone, Filmfare had the lovely lady for the first time in her history after marriage. This was only the beginning of a glorious series of covers in the coming months.

With Sara Ali Khan posing for her first magazine cover in March to celebrate Shahid Kapoor's success with Kabir Singh, we had it all in 2019. We also joined for a cover after years, the December edition of Filmfare made Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose together, bringing back a 90's romance for us.

With everything that happened this year, here we take you to the memory of all the covers of Filmfare in 2019. Check out.

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Covers Covers Covers

Recent Articles

Bristol Palin ends the relationship 1 month after going official Instagram

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
All good things must come to an end.Bristol Palin Y Janson Moore They have closed it more than a month after confirming their relationship...
Read more

England coach Chris Silverwood says the problems of the South African tour have strengthened the team | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Madonna is out there living her best life with her 25-year-old boyfriend: things are reportedly "getting serious,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Madonna is definitely living her best life, now at the end of 2019. You probably already know that she has a 25-year-old boyfriend, and...
Read more

Kate Beckinsale gave her daughter an F – King Psycho Christmas Gift

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Kate Beckinsale Gives great gifts That is, provided they are delivered on time.On Sunday, the actress shared...
Read more

It seems that everything is love between the NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
If you confuse the marital status of the NBA Youngboy, you are not alone. He has been in the headlines lately with his new...
Read more
©