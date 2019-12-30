French Montana celebrates its departure from the hospital with a new Bugatti

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Wenn

The hip-hop star & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; He bought a striking new ride and showed his expensive purchase online before the new year after his recent health problem.

Up News Info
French montana He will drive around 2020 at the wheel of a new blue Bugatti.

The rapper received the new $ 1.5 million luxury engine at his home in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 29 at night, according to TMZ.

The news comes weeks after French was hospitalized for severe stomach pain and a high heart rate. The cause of his medical scare is still unknown, and his two-week period in the intensive care unit, but the rapper attributed it to the party too strong.

He is not the only rapper who picked up the keys to a new luxury trip during the holidays. DJ Khaled A custom 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan for Christmas was also presented.

