Fraser Aird apologizes for the gesture of Old Firm that led to the dismissal of Cove Rangers | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Aird: "I would like to apologize for my actions yesterday at Old Firm. I got stuck in supporting my kids club and did something thoughtless."

Last update: 12/30/19 8:46 pm

Rangers fan – and former player – Fraser Aird had his contract with Cove Rangers rescinded early

Fraser Aird apologized for the gesture in the Celtic vs Rangers derby that led him to be sacked by Cove Rangers.

The former Light Blues midfielder was at Celtic Park on Sunday to see the Rangers win 2-1 while claiming their first victory in the Scottish Premier League in over nine years.

The cameras captured the 24-year-old player making a full-time offensive gesture during the celebrations of the visitors, and his contract was terminated by the League Two club, although only a couple of days before it expired.

Aird posted a statement on Twitter on Monday that said: "I would like to apologize for my actions yesterday at Old Firm. I got stuck in supporting my kids club and did something thoughtless.

"I know that, as a professional footballer, I have a responsibility to behave appropriately.

"I didn't do that yesterday. I hope everyone forgives me. Happy New Year to all."

4:23
Highlights of the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Highlights of the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Cove Rangers had published a statement earlier in the day that said: "Cove Rangers FC is aware of an image that is circulating in relation to one of our players in the recent Celtic v Rangers match.

"As a club, we do not tolerate such behavior and expect all our players to represent our club in the right way at all times."

"Fraser Aird's contract with the club was due to expire at the beginning of January and, as a result, will leave the club with immediate effect."

Fraser Aird apologizes for the gesture of Old Firm that led to the dismissal of Cove Rangers | Soccer news

