For China, Muslim workers are anxious recruits. Others see forced labor.

KASHGAR, China – The order of Chinese officials was blunt and urgent. Villagers of Muslim minorities should be pushed to jobs, wanting or not. Quotas would be established and families would be penalized if they refused to accept.

"Make people who are difficult to employ give up their selfish ideas," the labor office of Qapqal, a county in the western region of Xinjiang, said last year.

Villagers should receive military-style training to make them obedient workers, loyal to employers and the ruling Communist Party, the office said. "Change your entrenched, lazy, lax, slow, careless, carefree and individualistic customs so that they obey the company rules and work discipline," says the board.

The party is carrying out an ambitious campaign to reshape Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, mostly Uyghurs and Kazakhs, in an army of factory workers and other large employers. Under the region's labor programs, poor farmers, small merchants and idle-aged villagers attend training and indoctrination courses for weeks or months, and then are assigned to sew clothes, make shoes, sweep streets or occupy other jobs.