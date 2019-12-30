Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s daughter criticizes the NBA YoungBoy On-Again Romance

Instagram

Iyanna Mayweather and the rapper make their reconciliation official by declaring their mutual love through social networks, and the first says: & # 39; I love you more baby & # 39 ;.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again and Iyanna Mayweather have officially returned. Rumors that they reconciled have been circulating since the beginning of this month, and the two confirmed it on Monday, December 30 through an Instagram exchange. However, their meeting did not sit well with many people, who rushed to judge the couple.

YB and Iyanna made their reconciliation public after a video of Floyd Mayweather, Jr.The singer's daughter sang alongside rapper "Dirty Iyanna" in a car. YB realized the video and couldn't help commenting: "I'm laughing so much that I love you." In response, Iyanna also declared her love for him saying, "Lol I love you more baby."

Many were not particularly excited about this development, considering that YB was only dating Young Lyric for a short time. "Sir, toxicity," said one, while another speculated: "Lyric prolifically crying a river …" Someone else mentioned the diagnosis of YB herpes, "Did they go out? Now I know that Floyd has to be better than that. … with him he has become great with his daughter, supposedly the King of Herpes? One more person said: "This is the kind of toxic that I will leave in 2019".

Since then, Iyanna responded to the criticisms and wrote on Instagram Stories: "All of you, dads, made it much worse, and they still had their legs frayed, so be careful with my disposition and mine." "

Iyanna and YB left for the first time earlier this year, but they separated after a month and the rapper seemed to accuse her of cutting the tires of his Mercedes Maybach. Earlier this month, the two sparked rumors that they would be together again after people suspected they were enjoying a snowy trip in Salt Lake City, Utah. In a video shared in his Instagram Stories, he was documented riding a motorcycle with a man who appeared to be YB.