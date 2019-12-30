Florida vs. Virginia live score, updates, highlights of Orange Bowl 2019

%MINIFYHTML977e0ad7de02849420f00a79f42a882d9% %MINIFYHTML977e0ad7de02849420f00a79f42a882d10%

No. 6 Florida faces Virginia in the Orange Bowl on Monday, with the Cavaliers below (9-4, 6-3 ACC) seeking to spoil the Gators' attempt (10-2, 6-2 SEC) of a win of 11 wins. season.

Virginia won the ACC coastal division after beating Virginia Tech state rival for the first time since 2003. However, the week after the firm's victory, the Cavs were humiliated 62-17 by Clemson in the title game ACC. However, that was good enough to win them a spot in the Orange Bowl.

Meanwhile, Florida entered the Orange Bowl with three consecutive victories over unclassified opponents. The only defeats of the Gators this season were against the top 10 teams in the then No. 5 LSU and then-No. 8 Georgia.

Monday's confrontation offers an opportunity for Virginia to achieve a surprise and give the ACC its first victory in the Orange Bowl from the State of Florida in 2016. On the opposite side, Florida will seek to win the second victory of Dan Mullen's bowl in two Seasons in Gainesville.

Sporting News is providing live updates, highlights and score changes for Florida vs.. Virginia:

