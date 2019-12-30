Florence Pugh defends her romance with Zach Braff despite the 21-year gap

WENN / Instar

& # 39; Little Women & # 39; The 23-year-old responds to an Instagram user who leaves an unpleasant comment about his relationship with the actor in one of the actress's publications.

Age is just a number for Florence Pugh. The actress portrays Amy March in the new "Little woman"The film was recently forced to defend her relationship with her boyfriend Zach Braff after several of his followers took a hit in their age gap of 21 years.

On Saturday, December 28, the 23-year-old uploaded a photo of herself in front of Greenblatt's Deli & Fine Wines in Los Angeles. "First pit stop, Matzo Ball soup", subtitled the complement in addition to the hashtag "curingjetlag101". Her post was flooded with numerous reactions, including one of her boyfriend who presented a simple princess emoji.

Despite being well intentioned, the "Scrubs"The actor's comment generated a negative response from other users. One asked sarcastically:" What 22 years will you go next time Florence is too old for you? "Another said:" You are 44 years old. "The last reaction apparently caught Florence's attention, which led her to applaud with a simple response that said:" and still understood. "

Pugh and Braff have not yet confirmed their relationship, but the two had previously worked together in their short film entitled "In the time it takes to get there." In the same month that the 11-minute film debuted, the couple caused speculation about dating when they were first seen together in New York City.

Keeping their relationship in the background, the "Midsommar"actress and the"Garden state"The actor attended the premiere in New York of both"Little woman"Y"Marriage history"Separately. More recently, in early December, the two were caught holding hands while taking a walk through the SoHo area in Manhattan.

Before his affair with Pugh, Braff has dated people like Shiri Appleby Y Mandy Moore. His last high profile relationship was with the model. Taylor Bagley. They were together for five years before separating in 2014.