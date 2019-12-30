Fisher FC vs AFC Croydon Athletic abandoned for alleged racism | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdb4bb28100dadca98611fb9817f757d69% %MINIFYHTMLdb4bb28100dadca98611fb9817f757d610%







A game between Fisher FC and AFC Croydon Athletic on the ninth level of English football was abandoned on Saturday after an accusation of racist abuse.

Fisher FC said an AFC player Croydon Athletic made a comment to his team in the 58th minute of the Premier League match of the Eastern League of the South Counties and that after alerting the match officials, his players and the coaching staff left the field.

Croydon issued a statement saying that the player accused of making the comment "strongly denies,quot; the accusation.

Fisher's statement added: "The players, the management team and the club agree that there was no other option but to leave the field of play and the outcome of the game is not important in light of the abuse."

The club said the matter was "now in the hands of the authorities,quot; and the Football Association has been contacted for comment.

Croydon said they would participate fully in any investigation that was conducted and that the incident did not involve spectators from either party.

"The AFC Croydon Athletic joins all football to condemn any discriminatory behavior or language and has the highest expectations of its officials, managers, players and spectators," said his statement.

"We celebrate the diversity of our teams, reflecting the community in which we are located."