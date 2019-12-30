First images: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma with their daughter Ayat Sharma



Salman Khan and his family are finishing 2019 on an incredible note when Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child on Salman's birthday. On December 27, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma were blessed with a girl. The baby's name is Ayat Sharma and the couple also has a son named Ahil.



Today, Aayush shared the first images of his beloved daughter on social networks. Aayush captioned the images as: “ Welcome to this beautiful Ayat world. You have brought much happiness to our lives. May you touch everyone's life with much love and joy & # 39; & # 39 ;. In the photos, we can also see Ahil looking affectionately at her sister.

Arpita reportedly wanted to deliver his son on his brother Salman's birthday, so he opted for a cesarean delivery. In fact, this is the best gift Salman could receive on his 54th birthday.



From now on, December 27 will surely be a double birthday celebration for the Khan family.