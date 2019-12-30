Female soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris get married

Instagram

The two winners of the 2019 World Cup and female national soccer team players from the United States exchanged marriage vows a year after the couple got engaged.

Players of the US women's national soccer team UU. And winners of the 2019 World Cup Ali Krieger Y Ashlyn harris they are married.

The couple exchanged vows in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, December 28 and have now shared photos of the big day on Instagram.

"THE BEST DAY OF THE LIFE OF MUH!" Krieger sprouted under a shot. "Thanks to @timelinevideoproductions for capturing every detail, your team is amazing. Thanks to @sarareneeevents for making our dream day come true and Karen @alwaysflowersevents will never forget her attention to detail and an impressive vision … @ ashlynharris24 and I are very thankful!

"Wow! This was the most magical day of my life surrounded by the most incredible people," Harris added.

The couple got engaged last year.