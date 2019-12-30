Female soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris get married

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

The two winners of the 2019 World Cup and female national soccer team players from the United States exchanged marriage vows a year after the couple got engaged.

Up News Info
Players of the US women's national soccer team UU. And winners of the 2019 World Cup Ali Krieger Y Ashlyn harris they are married.

The couple exchanged vows in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, December 28 and have now shared photos of the big day on Instagram.

"THE BEST DAY OF THE LIFE OF MUH!" Krieger sprouted under a shot. "Thanks to @timelinevideoproductions for capturing every detail, your team is amazing. Thanks to @sarareneeevents for making our dream day come true and Karen @alwaysflowersevents will never forget her attention to detail and an impressive vision … @ ashlynharris24 and I are very thankful!

"Wow! This was the most magical day of my life surrounded by the most incredible people," Harris added.

The couple got engaged last year.

Recent Articles

Female soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris get married

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe two winners of the 2019 World Cup and female national soccer team players from the United States exchanged marriage vows a year after...
Read more

Michelle Williams pregnant and engaged to Thomas Kail – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

NHL Winter Classic 2020: Where is this year's game played?

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
One of the biggest annual traditions of the NHL has come well below the Mason-Dixon line while the 12th annual...
Read more

Dean Unglert gets into a serious ski accident: Caelynn Miller comes to his rescue

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Dean Unglert is living anything but a normal life. From living in a van to traveling the world, Bachelorette's student is a completely different...
Read more

NHL All-Star Weekend 2020: How does the last vote of men work?

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
On Monday, the NHL released the full All-Star list for each of its four divisions in anticipation of the All-Star...
Read more
©