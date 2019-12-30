Farrah Abraham and her daughter are praised for honoring the eleventh anniversary of the death of Ex Derek Underwood

%MINIFYHTML2e020982374f11aa86c4e5d464df412b9% %MINIFYHTML2e020982374f11aa86c4e5d464df412b10%

The former star of & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; He shares a video of her and Sophia visiting Derek's grave, who died less than two months before his birth in 2008 in a car accident, in the rain.

New Year is coming and Farrah Abraham It has its own way to end the year. Before the end of 2019, the first "Teenage mother"Star takes her daughter Sophia to visit the grave of Sophia's father, Derek Underwood, on their 11th anniversary of death.

"IN LOVE MEMORY OF DEREK UNDERWOOD, such a blessed day 12/28/2009," Farrah wrote on her Instagram account along with a video of her and Sophia visiting Derek's grave, who was killed less than two months before his Birth in 2008 in a car accident, in the rain.

"For 11 years I have gone through a broken heart, depression, grief and strength for Sophia, who deserves the world so much, I plan to share a complete video on YouTube, in the loving memory of Daddy Derek that you have touched so much and are really special, beloved and never forgotten, "so he captioned the clip that was shared on Saturday, December 28.

"Rain, Snow or Shine we love you. For widowed teenage mothers, children who never met their parents and moms against drunk driving and those who have lost loved ones, thank you for sharing your stories. Over the years, it means the world, "she added.

Fans were impressed by Farrah's sweet action and how she always involved Sophia in honoring her father. "You know that I really respect how you continue to honor Derek and teach Sophia to do the same. The fact that your loved one has passed away does not mean you forget them," wrote a fan in the comments section. "God bless you and your daughter for remembering and honoring your loved one. Many people don't even go to the cemetery once their loved one is there. Very sad."

"I think it's amazing that you do this every year," added another. Meanwhile, another criticized Farrah for letting Sophia "use non-mylar balloons" because "mylar will never decompose and is very harmful to the environment." However, the person praised the mother and daughter duo and added that Derek "would be very proud of Sophia."