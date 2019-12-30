Fantasy Football injury updates: Miles Sanders, Dalvin Cook, Julian Edelman, Will Fuller will impact the NFL DFS playoffs

The NFL Playoffs DFS or the fantasy football leagues of playoffs for the Wild Card Weekend will be strongly affected by a handful of injuries. Miles Sanders and Will Fuller V may have serious doubts about adapting to their teams, while Dalvin Cook and Julian Edelman should play, but they may be competing at less than 100 percent. We have the latest injury updates below for those four players before the postseason starts.

For more news during the week, be sure to follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

DFS Alignments: DK Weekend | FD Saturday | FD Sunday | Y! Weekend

Miles Sanders injury update

Sanders left week 17 with an ankle injury that he initially played before leaving the game forever. Sanders will have an MRI on Monday after the x-rays were negative, according to Tom Pelissero. Sanders' status for Sunday is "TBD," Pelissero added.

Sanders' absence on Sunday meant a heavy dose of Boston Scott even though Jordan Howard was active again. Scott should be a popular DFS play against the Seahawks if Sanders sits, but if Sanders plays, there's a lot of uncertainty in the Philadelphia field.

Does Dalvin Cook play in the playoffs?

Reports have always expected Cook to return from his shoulder injury to get dressed in the Wild Card round for the Vikings. Minnesota had nothing to play for in week 17, so after Cook was a limited practice participant during the week, he was retained.

Cook should get his full carry on Sunday against the Saints, as it is Minnesota's best hope for staying in the game. Assuming Cook is active, it is a solid DFS game and makes any combination of Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah impossible to use even as a clearance game.

Julian Edelman injury news

Edelman has played through knee and shoulder injuries for each of the last three weeks, he never resisted, but was always less productive than usual. He hasn't scored in the last three games and has averaged only 35.7 receiving yards per game. Basically there is no possibility that Edelman will miss Saturday's game against the Titans, but he could be limited again.

DFS lineups can be better by avoiding Edelman this weekend and stabbing the N & # 39; Keal Harry, who has a cheaper price, who often finds the field when Edelman sits. Tom Brady is also a less attractive move, with his best option without all his strength.

Will Fuller V injury status

Fuller (groin) lost week 17 after being injured in week 16. He has been called a three-week injury by Ian Rapoport, who also reported that there is an "outside possibility,quot; that Fuller is ready to play Buffalo on Saturday.

It's hard to base something out of Sunday's game since Houston rested the players. Hope Kenny Stills intervenes as the No. 2 WR of the Texans with Fuller outside as he has done before this season. With DeAndre Hopkins paired against Tre & # 39; Davious White, there is some stacking potential using Stills with Deshaun Watson as a stack contrary to Hopkins.