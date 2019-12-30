FanDuel NFL Playoffs DFS Picks: alignment tips for GPP Wild Card Weekend tournaments

NFL Wild Card Weekend challenges us to put together DFS lineups for the playoffs due to the small list of four games. In FanDuel, the price of QB is such that it hardly matters who you choose because they are too tight. That means that to win a GPP in FanDuel, you will want to choose the correct pass stack and specify your RB selections.

For this tournament lineup, the pile we have chosen is Houston, which brings Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills against Buffalo. Playing Hopkins means we fade Michael Thomas and instead we play Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry, good floor / ceiling combos in the RB position.

MORE FD lineups: Saturday games | Sunday games

NFL DFS Wild Card Weekend: FanDuel GPP Picks

QB Deshaun Watson, Texans vs. Bills ($ 8,100). Buffalo's defense has had several important points this season, but Watson is talented to the point that he could have a monstrous game against basically any opponent at any time. A playoff game at home seems like a good time like any other.

RB Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks @ Eagles ($ 5,900). I will have Beast Mode everywhere in my lineups this weekend; it will simply have to be someone whom Seattle trusts for double-digit hauls (as in Week 17) to win games.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Vikings ($ 8,200). This alignment vanishes Michael Thomas and instead takes Kamara out of the Saints offense. After finishing your touchdown drought and scoring twice in consecutive weeks, the hope here is that Kamara is again the one to find the final zone.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Bills ($ 8,300). Hopkins faces Tre & # 39; Davious White, but it is still too obvious as a front row candidate with Watson to avoid it.

WR Kenny Stills, Texans vs. Bills ($ 5,600). With Will Fuller V probably going again, Stills should recover and be No. 2 WR for Watson and the Texans, that's a place that could benefit him away from white shadows.

WR Greg Ward, Eagles vs. Seahawks ($ 5,600). We have Seattle's defense, yes, but Ward should do most of his damage in the middle of the field and away from the end zone, which means they can both have solid games.

TE Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Vikings ($ 5,200). He is still excited that FanDuel allows Hill to be a tight end, and basically has guaranteed touches on what is a relative value price.

FLEX Derrick Henry, Titans @ Patriots ($ 9,300). I will not be scared by what seems like a tough confrontation on paper: Henry is simply too good and he will get too many carries to think that it will be anything but great.

D / ST Seattle Seahawks @ Eagles ($ 3,600). Seattle may prove that the NFC East was really as bad as some think and trample on the Eagles.