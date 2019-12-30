FanDuel NFL Playoff Picks: DFS alignment tips for Texans vs. Bills, Patriots vs. Titans, Saints vs. Vikings, Eagles vs. Seahawks

Each NFL wild card match on Saturday and Sunday offers a single-game DFS potential with renowned players across the board. FanDuel offers one-game contests that you should play in GPP tournaments, choosing to play one or all of the games based on what you are seeing and in which alignments and selections you feel good.

Next, we have broken down possible lineups for each of the four games. In FanDuel, unlike DraftKings, MVP's place does not have a price difference. That means you should use the player you think will score the most points on the board unless you know you are playing against two players and want to use the least used MVP in that slot.

FanDuel NFL Playoff Picks: Texans vs. Bills

We bet that the Buffalo pass game is prolific in this case against a Texans D / ST that allowed the fourth highest number of FD points to QB in 2019. Stills is a good and cheaper combo with Watson and Will Fuller probably staying at margin for another week and DeAndre Hopkins facing Tre & # 39; Davious White.

MVP (1.5x points): QB Josh Allen, Bills ($ 15,000)

FLEX: QB Deshaun Watson, Texans ($ 15,500)

FLEX: WR John Brown, Bills ($ 12,500)

FLEX: WR Kenny Stills, Texans ($ 10,000)

FLEX: TE Dawson Knox, Bills ($ 6,500)

NFL Playoffs FanDuel Advice: Patriots vs. Titans

If you want a more differentiated alignment, change Michel to MVP for Henry and leave Henry in a FLEX location. With his volume, Henry is the most likely type to lead this list in points, as his price represents. We also have the bizzarre Patriots assassin, Corey Davis, in our lineup.

MVP (1.5x points): RB Derrick Henry, Titans ($ 16,000)

FLEX: RB Sony Michel, Patriots ($ 12,500)

FLEX: QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans ($ 15,000)

FLEX: WR Corey Davis, Titans ($ 8,000)

FLEX: WR N & # 39; Keal Harry, Patriots ($ 7,000)

Wildcard FanDuel Weekend Elections: Saints vs. Vikings

We get stuck in the three main types of skills in this game in our lineup: you can change who you use as MVP as you wish. Kamara feels that she will be less popular in that place than Thomas, that's why I have it there. Ginn is also cheap for a player who can literally make your day with a long catch.

MVP (1.5x points): RB Alvin Kamara, Saints ($ 14,500)

FLEX: WR Michael Thomas, Saints ($ 15,500)

FLEX: RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings ($ 14,000)

FLEX: WR Adam Thielen, Vikings ($ 9,000)

FLEX: WR Ted Ginn Jr., Saints ($ 5,500)

NFL Postseason FanDuel Picks: Eagles vs. Seahawks

We are going to carry out a complete air attack here in the hope that Wentz finds success with two of its previously unnamed receivers. If you prefer the Seahawks as favorites in this game, you can exchange Wentz and Wilson at the MVP location.

MVP (1.5x points): QB Carson Wentz, Aguilas ($ 15,500)

FLEX: QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($ 15,500)

FLEX: WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($ 12,500)

FLEX: WR Greg Ward, Aguilas ($ 8,500)

FLEX: WR Deontay Burnett, Eagles ($ 6,000)