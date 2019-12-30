FanDuel NFL Playoff Elections: alignment tips for Wild Card Sunday GPP tournaments

Marshawn Lynch is back, and our NFL DFL Playoffs lineups can't help it. The Seahawks play against the Eagles in Wild Card on Sunday, while the Vikings face the Saints, and we have the advice of FanDuel GPP to form a winning lineup.

We go with a pile of Eagles while we fade the TEs in Philadelphia, an alignment construction that will be almost nonexistent on Sunday. That gives us an opportunity for differentiation, while Dalvin Cook and Michael Thomas provide a great floor.

Check out our Saturday selections for the Wild Card Weekend on FanDuel.

NFL Playoffs DFS Picks: FanDuel GPP Wild Card Sunday Lineup

QB Carson Wentz, Eagles vs. Seahawks ($ 8,100). Wentz managed to pitch for more than 4,000 yards this season without having a WR top 500, that's the first time in the history of the NFL that happens. We will have Wentz to continue in the Wild Card round against a defense who fought to get stops in week 17.

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ Saints ($ 8,200). Cook is expected to be healthy and back on the field for Minnesota against New Orleans, and should see all the work he can handle after recovering from an injury that lasted two weeks.

RB Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks @ Eagles ($ 5,900). Expect another week of two-digit carry and goal lines for Beast Mode; maybe Seattle won't have a delay in the game on the one-yard line this time when it is Lynch's chance to hit him.

WR Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Vikings ($ 9,200). You could fade Thomas if you wanted to play Alvin Kamara, but defending the Viking race is a more difficult confrontation than his high school, so we'll keep Thomas's chalk game.

WR Greg Ward Jr., Eagles vs. Seahawks ($ 5,900). Ward is Wentz's definitive No. 1 WR, and the converted QB continues to show the ability to open below routes. It may not lead to a great day, but it is a stack that we have to have with Wentz in GPP.

WR Deontay Burnett, Eagles vs. Seahawks ($ 5,200). Burnett is placed instead of one of Philly's tight end, which is a play that many others won't take. It may not be worth it to vanish Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, but we have to differentiate ourselves somewhere, and Burnett saw four goals in Week 17.

TE Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Vikings ($ 5,300). Shoutout FanDuel for giving Hill eligibility in a place other than QB. There will be a lot of Eagles and Jared Cook owners in this alignment space, so we hope Hill's per touch advantage is worth it for its lowest price for us.

FLEX Stefon Diggs, Vikings @ Saints ($ 7,600). Do you remember the last time Diggs played against the Saints in the playoffs? There may not be a miracle twice, but you can still have a good game on Sunday.

D / ST Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seahawks ($ 4,000). The Seattle offensive has shown some real problems in the armor of recent times, and we will try to take advantage of that with a defense of the Eagles certainly not too exciting that we mostly get hooked for the lowest price on the list.